“30 Rock” returns to NBC with a touch

Oh, 30 Rock, we missed you.

NBCUniversal has announced the return of the iconic series of what it called a “Special Presenter” release, to be broadcast without commercials on Thursday, July 16 on NBC.

The announcement coincides with the unveiling of the NBC Autumn TV schedule, which would have occurred during normal times amid the annual meeting of New York City advertisers and network executives called Upfronts.

The special, “30 Rock” one-time program will bring back the main characters of the show to “celebrate the stories and talents that have appeared in the NBCUniversal 2020-21 TV season.”