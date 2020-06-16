“30 Rock” returns to NBC with a touch

Oh, 30 Rock, we missed you.
NBCUniversal has announced the return of the iconic series of what it called a “Special Presenter” release, to be broadcast without commercials on Thursday, July 16 on NBC.
The announcement coincides with the unveiling of the NBC Autumn TV schedule, which would have occurred during normal times amid the annual meeting of New York City advertisers and network executives called Upfronts.
The special, “30 Rock” one-time program will bring back the main characters of the show to “celebrate the stories and talents that have appeared in the NBCUniversal 2020-21 TV season.”
“We are all pleased to have this excuse to work (remotely) together again for NBC,” executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Karlock said in a joint statement. “In the words of Kenneth Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”
He is expected to participate in Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer and more.
The special program will be rebroadcasted on USA, Bravo and E! Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC will be available for broadcast on Peacock.
“At NBCUniversal, we are excited to produce an introduction that reflects a new reality and celebrates our relationship with viewers and advertisers alike,” added Linda Yakarino, Head of Advertising and Partnerships at NBCUniversal. “Historically, this event is related to the future of programming; this year, it relates to the future of our industry – a future where we can meet audiences wherever they are, with the stories that carry them. As the old saying goes … When life gives you lemons, make them host in advance!”
“30 Rock” was broadcast on NBC from 2006-2013 and won 16 Emmy Awards.
