A KFC teenager dies after crashing while playing soccer

A Kentucky high school student died after collapsing while playing soccer, according to a report.

Matthew Mangin Junior, 17, was training on Tuesday night as part of the soccer team at St. Henry High School in Erlanger when he collapsed on the field, The Cincinnati Inquirer newspaper reported.

The newspaper reported that his family had issued a statement confirming the death of the apprentice, but no reason was provided.

“We have suffered from the tragic loss of our beloved son, our brother and grandson Matthew Mangin Junior,” the family said. “Our family’s sorrow is endless and it turned off a bright light in the world very soon. Please respect our family’s privacy and allow us time to grieve separately.”

The school principal, David Otte, said the school community had “overtaken destruction” because of the news of his death.

Oti said: “Our hearts are broken, and we are beyond destruction this morning with news that one of the St. Henry Boys soccer team collapsed on the field during training last night and died.”

“We offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends, and pray for them at this difficult time.”