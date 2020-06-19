Authorities said a man from Massachusetts was accused of mortally shooting his former neighbor disguised as a UPS driver while hiding his rifle in a box.

Police and prosecutors say Robert Bunang, 61, wore a surgical mask, gray wig, as well as brown pants and a jacket – like a UPS employee – before the doorbell of 59-year-old Braintree Lori Melkondaonda rings and shoots. Early on Wednesday, Boston Globe Reports.

Melchionda, who was shot in the back and head, was later killed in hospital. The former school nurse recently worked as head of health programs for Weston Public Schools and has served on the Braintree Health Board for several years, the newspaper said.

A teenage kindergarten nearby said she saw Punang and was “uncomfortable” about his appearance, which looked like a “fake UPS driver” that was carrying a “strange” box that did not look like other packages, according to Norfolk’s assistant District Attorney and Braintree police report before. The newspaper.

The young witness said she heard a scream after Punang rang the doorbell of Milkyunda and saw him “firing from the box,” police said in a report.

Another resident said he saw Bunang release Hangun six times inside a garden outside the house, police said.

Punang, who had previously lived across the street from Melchionda, was later arrested at gunpoint. While collaborating with investigators, Poonang has yet to provide a motive for the shooting, according to records cited by the globe.

Punang, who was presented on video Thursday, pleaded not guilty to murder and illegal charges of firearms. He also told the judge that he intended to use his own lawyer.

Punang, most recently in Marshfield, lived on the street with his elderly father, who died in April 2014, and neighbors described him as “introvert” rarely out, according to Braintree police records.

Poonang’s sister, Catherine, told Braintree Police in 2009 that he was “institutionalized” more than once as she reported an alleged local accident between the two, Globe reported.

Five years later, Punang’s sister called Braintree Police again to ask him to involuntarily be bound by the Mental Health Hospital, saying he was showing signs of illusion and “paranoid behavior,” the police wrote.