A policeman’s bullet hit the family’s car inside him in a shooting by Rayshard Brooks: Lawyer

A lawyer for the dead man’s family said today, Monday, that a stray police bullet in an accident that shot dead Richard Brooks in Atlanta hit a car with children inside.

One of the shots fired by former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolf is dangerously close to causing another death, Chris Stewart, who represents the Brooks family in the aftermath of the deadly Friday’s shooting outside Wendy’s, told a news conference.

“Let me tell you and show you why the shooting in a crowded parking lot is so reckless and unnecessary for what (Brooks) did,” said Stewart, holding a picture of a bullet hole in the side of a white car.

He said: “Today witness sent us his car that was shot by Officer Rolf while he and his children were in the car.” “A few feet up and we were experiencing another loss of life. So try to justify the shooting action of Mr. Brooks running away in a crowded parking lot in Wendy when you can easily catch him in what began as a non-collision situation.”

“It can’t be justified,” Stewart said. “That cannot be justified, otherwise we will continue to lose lives as a result of stray bullets on someone who should never have been shot.”

Brooks, 27, was interrogated by police after he slept in his car in the restaurant at the restaurant. Rolf and the second policeman, Devin Brosnan, took a field sobriety test and got into a fight with Brooks when they tried to restrict him.

He escaped with a police pistol and was shot twice in the back while running – with the third bullet hit in the next car.

Rolf was expelled the next day, and prosecutors now say he could face murder charges in the case.