A report issued by Delhi Health Minister Satindar Jain was taken to hospital for symptoms of Covid-19, according to a report expected today

Arvind Kejriwal AAP sweeps Delhi

Aam Aadmi (AAP) party leader and Delhi Satyendar Jain Health Minister were admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialist Hospital in New Delhi last night. The 55-year-old AAP leader had coronavirus-like symptoms and complained of difficulty breathing.

Pictured: Satyendar Jain.Twitter / aamAadmiParty

Satyendar Jain has already been tested for Covid-19 pandemic after hospitalization. His test results are expected this evening.

This comes a day after Jain attended a meeting attended by Interior Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harshvardan, Delhi LG Anil Pigal, Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy C. Manish Sisodia, Delhi Chief Minister and Home Minister.

Satindar Jain, go to Twitter saying, “Due to a high fever and a sudden drop in my oxygen levels last night, I was admitted to RGSSH Hospital. I will keep everyone informed.”

Kejriwal on Satyendar Jain Health

In response to Satyendar Jain’s post, CM Kejriwal writes: “I have been serving the public 24/7 without caring for yourself. Please take care of your health and improve soon.”

CM Kejriwal was also tested for a new coronavirus infection after suffering a mild throat infection and fever last week. AAP supremo testing was negative for coronavirus.

I hope you pour in

Raghav Chaddha moved to Twitter saying, “You were a frontline fighter, risking your health, every minute waking up to protect the Delhi people from Covid-19. Praying to God for a speedy recovery. Recover and see you on the front line soon.”

Aichi, AAP leader, wrote, “We are all praying for the fast recovery of @ SatyendarJain ji and good health. I’m sure he will soon return to work in service of Delhi, and continue to fight against Corona.”

Covid-19 wrap up

Meanwhile, with more than 42,000 cases of coronavirus, the national capital has the third largest number of Covid-19 infections in India after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

According to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country now stands at 3,43,091 while the death toll has risen to 9,900. India has recorded 380 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours while the number of cases has increased by 10,667.

India is now the fourth most affected country in the world, with the largest number of Covid-19 infections reported after the United States, Brazil and Russia.