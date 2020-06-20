AJ Alexander Koenig, a policeman accused of the death of George Floyd, was released on bail

The second of the four Minneapolis police officers accused of killing George Floyd was reportedly released from prison after the bail was published.

J. Alexander Koenig, 26, was released from the Hennepin County Prison shortly before 7:30 pm. On Friday after meeting my $ 750,000 bail, According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Keung is among three officers now shooting and accused of aiding and abetting second degree murder and aiding and abetting second degree wrongful killing for their roles in helping Floyd Pin before his death on Memorial Day.

His release comes after the release of rookie policeman Thomas Lane, 37, who managed to spread a $ 750,000 bond through crowdfunding efforts.

Lynn was on his fourth shift when he grabbed Floyd’s legs while superintendent Derek Chauven kept his knee on his neck for about nine minutes.

Kyung was also new to the force and in his third shift when he helped restrict Floyd during his murderous arrest.

The third officer, Tu Thao, is still being held in prison, on $ 750,000 bail.

Chauvin remains imprisoned as well, facing second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, with a bond of $ 1.25 million.

If convicted, the four defendants face up to 40 years in prison.