Alum `` SNL '' Jay Pharoah says that Los Angeles police approached him at gunpoint and knelt on his neck

In a video posted to Instagram last Friday, the former actor “Saturday Night Live” said that he was exercising when four officers came to him with “burning rifles”, and they told him to land on the ground.

“They put me in handcuffs, and the officer rode his knees, and put them on my neck,” Furwa said, while an observation video clip of April 26 showed, “It wasn’t long like George Floyd, but I know how I feel.” Meeting with the police.

The 32-year-old pointed out that the accident happened about a week before the footage Ahhmud Arbery He was pursued by two men and killed in Georgia.

Pharaoh said that the officers told him that he was being held because he fit the description of “a black man in this area wearing gray sports pants and a gray shirt.”

He told the officers that if they searched for his name on Google, “you will see that you made a big mistake.” Pharaoh said he was released “after a minute” and the officers apologized. Pharaoh said this was the first time that he had handcuffed. Growing up in the suburbs and with parents who tried to harbor him, he said that he had not been exposed to direct racism in America until this year. But he now urges other black men to educate themselves about the law so that if the police stop them, “We have the knowledge and we have the power to overthrow.” Farouh added that he could “easily have been Ahmed Arbori or George Floyd,” but he “is still here to tell my story.” At the end of the video, Pharaoh reenacted the moment the officer knelt on his neck. “We as a country cannot breathe anymore. We are tired, sick and tired of it. I cannot breathe,” he said. LAPD says they are aware of the video and are under investigation. Since the death of George Floyd and the ensuing global protests, At least 20 US cities and municipalities are moving to ban Or banned the use of bottlenecks. These cities include Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Sacramento, San Diego, Miami, Chicago and New York City.

Stella Chan and Ray Sanchez of CNN contributed to this report.