Amazed fans of planes from Instagram comment that infuriated Jamal Adams

Jonathan Abrahams wants to correct the record of all those critics willing to give up his right to be a fan of airplanes.

It is believed that the aircraft should re-sign Jamal Adams. Adams is believed to deserve to be the safest highest salary in the NFL. He once took pictures with his mother, nephew, and Adams as they did a nice little talk at a charity event.

And now Abrahams has become wrong as the Gates fan who pushed the team’s biggest star to ask for trade after his Instagram commentary pushed Adams out of many hustle by expressing his frustration with his contract, followed hours later with an official commercial order.

“Who would have expected a response?” Ibrahim said to the post. “I saw that little red dot that hit back and clicked on me and suddenly it felt like,” Is this actually from Adams’ beauty? Is this my response? I was in shock. “

Abrahams is the unlikely middle man – a 47-year-old New Yorker who has been a fan since his mother brought him to the practice of meeting Richard Todd and other planes from the 1970s – in a feud that began in October when Adams’ insult was mentioned in trade talks.

Adams was on a public crusade to extend and raise all the peak period, and he seemed destined to withstand and seek trade sooner or later.

“I have been a fan of airplanes all my life and I have never had so much control over the organization,” said Abrahams. “This is madness.”

he’s kidding.

He started with this message from Ibrahim: “I love your game, Gamal, and you are a great man. And yes, you definitely deserve to be paid either this year or the next. But Pat Mahums is all I have to do.” [say]. Super Bowl MVP and in the same year st. Fans and the team love you. Do not be this man. Good luck this season. go ahead!

Words lit a powder keg. Insulted as “that person,” Adams ended his response with “Maybe it’s time to move on.”

Abrahams said: “I am not just a person“ I am. ”This is just something. There is always a way to handle things within the company. Mahomes mentioned that you are talking about NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP and I don’t hear him complaining about Kansas City Presidents or making it public in the media that he hasn’t got a contract yet. “

Abrahams saw Adams call Gates’ fans (and worse yet) so he doesn’t know why his words hit a painful place. They exchanged two other messages before Adams blocked Abrahams’ account and deleted his other personal members.

The response of Gates fans has been divided between rationalists and ready to blame Abrahams for getting Adams out of town. Even Ibrahim’s 20-year-old nephew is furious, but he draws unexpected attention in a step.

“I tell anyone who complains, first of all, if I made a comment like this to Jamal Adams which is the reason he wants to trade it, that’s ridiculous. Abrahams said:“ If anyone thinks this is the reason, they have some serious problems. ” .

“He can leave in a second. He can order commerce, be out of here, never wear green again and burn his stuff – and I don’t think he will really care, to be honest with you. I’ve spent my entire life rooting planes and love lots of players by playing with them. I cannot trade the next day. “