Amit Shah visits LNJP Hospital and provides guidance for coronavirus preparedness

Union Minister of Interior Amit Shah paid a surprise visit to LNJP Hospital (Luke Nayak Jay Prakash Narayan) in New Delhi on Monday and ordered the Secretary General of Delhi to install CCTV cameras in the COVID-19 wings of each hospital dedicated to treating coronavirus patients. This is said to properly monitor and solve patients’ problems.

Shah also stated that backup copies of canteens that supply food should also be created, even if the infection reaches one canteen, there will be no delay in the food supply to other patients.

Amit Shah while visiting the LNJP Hospital in New Delhi

Doctors for psychological counseling

According to the ministry, doctors and nurses involved in dealing with coronavirus patients must receive regular psychological and social counseling in order to ensure proper mental health for those on the front lines.

The minister arrived at LNJP Hospital after holding a meeting of all parties on the status of COVID-19 in Delhi. He also held a series of meetings with Delhi Governor Anil Pigal, Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal, mayors and commissioners of the three municipal companies.

Minister interacted with senior doctors

The minister asked about the procedures for accepting patients with coronavirus. He met with senior doctors during his visit and talked about the number of cases being treated at the facility, the number of deaths so far, and related inquiries.

Doctors in the coronavirus isolation wardIANS

In Delhi, there is a family shortage of coronavirus patients. The center has planned to provide 500 railway buses, which will be equipped with all facilities to treat patients.

Additional trainers with appropriate COVID-19 sponsorship

VK Railway Board Chair said: In Shakur Basti, at least 50 trainers with 800 beds have already been laid and other stations are being completed. Yadav.

According to the Home Secretary, in the next few days in Delhi, Coronavirus tests will arrive daily at 18,000. Most political parties have called for more tests in the national capital.

It was reported that the minister swung into action after there was criticism from across Delhi about Delhi’s willingness to deal with coronavirus patients and the lack of testing facilities where there were reports that people were unable to take tests from laboratories.

After Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Delhi is the state with the highest percentage of patients with COVID-19. The number of coronavirus cases in the capital has reached 41,182.