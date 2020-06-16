Amy 2020 will spend in September with Jimmy Kimmel as the host

ABC said on Tuesday that the late-night host would serve as the third-time host, acknowledging in announcing the changing nature of plans this year as the world continues to tackle the coronavirus.

“I don’t know where we will do that or how we will do it or even why we do it, but we do it and I am hosting it,” Kimmel said in a statement.

The show is scheduled for September 20 and shown on ABC.

Kimmel previously hosted Emmy Awards celebrations 64 and 68.