Amy 2020 will spend in September with Jimmy Kimmel as the host

ABC said on Tuesday that the late-night host would serve as the third-time host, acknowledging in announcing the changing nature of plans this year as the world continues to tackle the coronavirus.
“I don’t know where we will do that or how we will do it or even why we do it, but we do it and I am hosting it,” Kimmel said in a statement.
The show is scheduled for September 20 and shown on ABC.
Kimmel previously hosted Emmy Awards celebrations 64 and 68.
ABC said additional details of the offer “will be announced soon.”
“We know Jimmy Kimmel will make a great, fun and animated presentation from Emmys,” said Carrie Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. “He is the true master of ceremonies that sanctifies this industry and its people; as Jimmy has done in his private presentation over the past few months, he will deal with this important event with a heart and sense of humor, and will bring some much-needed joy to our colleagues on TV and our viewers at home.”
Kimmel will also act as executive producer for Emmys.
The Academy Awards will be held on April 25, 2021.
