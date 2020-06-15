Amy Grant shares the heart surgery scar pictures

The “Saved By Love” beat maker successfully underwent a procedure on June 3 to correct the return of a partial abnormal pulmonary vein (PAPVR), a congenital heart condition.

Grant went to Instagram on Sunday to inform fans of surgery and recovery.

Faiza Garmi, 59, likened the experience to “a non-runner recorded in the marathon,” adding that the support and prayer she received from friends, fans and the family “only drives me.”

And she said, “He has sincerely recovered a miracle.” “I want to say thanks to everyone who prayed for me. Prayer changed everything.” She wrote alongside a series of pictures showing the long scar in the middle of her chest.