An unusually prolonged hot Siberian world is a “worrying sign”: a scientist

But in Siberia, only May was not warmer than usual – the region has experienced periods of higher-than-average surface air temperatures throughout the winter and spring, with warmer temperatures especially than January, C3S found.

“It is undoubtedly a disturbing signal,” said Phrygia Vamburg, senior scientist at C3S.

Siberia tends to see significant temperature differences from month to month and year after year, and there were months in previous years when temperature anomalies were greater than what the region had experienced in the past six months, C3S reported. However, according to C3S, it is unusual to see warmer temperatures than average for several months in a row.

Vamburg said that despite the global warming as a whole, the rise in temperatures does not happen evenly across the planet.

She said that West Siberia stands out as a region showing more warming trend with higher temperature differences.

Scientists say The Arctic region is getting warmer On average, twice the speed of the rest of the planet is due to global warming.

Russia recorded its most severe winter in 140 years of meteorological observations, the state-run Hydrometeorological Center in Russia I mentioned earlier this year

Effects of warmer temperatures

Really warm temperatures seem to have negative effects.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin I ordered an emergency In Norilsk in Siberia, after 20,000 tons of fuel spilled into a river near a power station.

Nurinkle, the parent company of the energy company, said the storage tank establishment may have sunk due to permanent thawing, highlighting the increased risks of warming posed by arctic infrastructure and ecosystems, according to Russian news agency TASS.

“We can now assume … that due to the abnormally moderate temperatures in the summer that were recorded in past years, the permafrost could have melted and the columns under the platform could have sunk,” said Sergey Dyachenko, head of operations at Nurnickel. .

Sergei Verkhovets, project coordinator for the Arctic Branch of the WWF branch in Russia, said the accident had serious consequences.

“We will be seeing repercussions for years to come,” Verkhovets said. “We are talking about dead fish and contaminated feathers for birds and poisonous animals.”