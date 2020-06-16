As food banks struggle to cope with this, CNN Heroes get meals for the needy

To help ensure that those in need do not go hungry, two CNN heroes have stepped up their efforts in the past few months.

With the outbreak of the epidemic, it became clear that people with underlying medical conditions were more at risk.

“The Covid epidemic has greatly increased the demand for our services,” Koch, CNN Hero 2016, said. “It is really important for these residents to stay in their homes and stay safe.”

To meet the demand, Koch says her organization has more than doubled the number of people it supports. For beneficiaries facing food insecurity, the group has more than tripled the number of its weekly meals.

“The clients we serve are very fragile medically and vulnerable, many of whom live alone. Many of them have lost their caregivers because of the epidemic,” she said. “This population has the potential for most complications and deaths if they get sick.”

The nonprofit now also provides meals for people with Covid-19. The group coordinates with local provinces and health centers to serve Medicaid patients who need additional nutritional support.

Koch said that the meals prepared by the group are specially designed to meet the nutritional needs of the client’s disease.

“Everything is made from scratch. We are committed to providing 100% organic matter and getting the most possible stuff locally.”

In downtown Dallas, the CNN Hero Chad Houser 2018 takes place Momentum Cafe . The non-profit restaurant provides employment opportunities, educational support, and career counseling to young adults exiting juvenile detention facilities.

Because of the epidemic, Hoser temporarily closed the restaurant and with the help of his program participants, he transformed the space into an emergency food distribution center.

“We really refocused the task, by listening to the community,” said Hoser. “We have received many calls from people asking for help in feeding students who are particularly food insecure and who were relying on school meals to meet their basic nutritional needs.”

Since March, Houser program participants have been collecting boxes full of food. They donate funds to the local school district, which they distribute to needy students.

These efforts also allow Hoser and his team to continue assisting young men and women in their program.

“We often focus on it as an organization is to provide … (a) a stable and consistent ecosystem of support,” said Hauser. “I also continued to provide income for them. When we have millions of people filing unemployment applications, this is a lesser problem that they have to deal with.”

The project also gives these young people a way to respond to their community.

“They are doing an enormous job and they are moving to the forefront during this crisis period,” said Hoser. “Many of them went to the schools where the meals would go. They lived in the neighborhoods where the meals were going. It is a perfect opportunity for them.”

It is an opportunity that ultimately enhances the mission.

Husser said: “Dealing with anything, even if it is a global pandemic, starts at the community level.” “It begins with a society that converges around one another. It begins with a society that holds itself accountable for itself and the other.”