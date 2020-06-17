Bahubali actress Ramya Krishnan in Vijay Devarakonda fighter: This will definitely be another “Bahubali”

Cangana Rannot talks about the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput!

Actress Ramya Krishnan, famous for her portrayal of Sivagami Devi in ​​the “Baahubali” series, made a handful of Bollywood films in the 1990s, but it’s been a long time since the fans saw her in an Indian movie.

Ramya Krishnan in Queen Queen 2.Public relations bulletin

Ramya, who has worked in Indian films like “Khal Nayak”, “Criminal”, “Shabbath” and “Paddy Mian Shot Mian”, is candid when she asks her why she took a break from Bollywood despite working on a lot of big tickets. Projects.

“I didn’t take a break. Basically, my films weren’t so good and I wasn’t interested in shows (which were on their way). At the same time, I was doing well for myself in South Indian movies Ramia told IANS.

She was supposed to be working in an Indian Tamil movie starring Amitabh Bachchan, but the project did not start. “It didn’t go over the floors. I think they have some problems that I’m not familiar with. I haven’t started photographing them yet,” she said.

But there is an upcoming Indian Telugu movie, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in Kitty. She is clearly excited about it.

“Karan is the core of his production,” she said with a smile, without revealing more details. “Puri Jaganad is the director. This will be another … resembling Bahubali definitely.”

Vijay Defiracondathedeverakonda on Instagram

“Almost 50% of the photo session has been completed. We will resume after the quarantine phase,” said the actress whose series “Queen” was broadcast on Zee TV.

For the time being, get the most out of the closing phase in Chennai.

“I plan for recipes, cook, exercise, and spend time with the family. It has been so interesting so far. It has been quiet so far except for the fact that many people are not in the same comfortable space as daily bets and migrant workers. This breaks my heart. There is uncertainty COVID-19 also bothering us now and then. “

Otherwise, it was a change for me. I did not get many days where I stayed at home for a long time. I think the world is recovering. There is less pollution and less traffic. I know very soon, we will start and added, “Whatever we do, I just enjoy now. I decided to enjoy it as long as it continues. “

Once things get back to normal, you will return to groups.

Ramya has worked in hundreds of films in several languages ​​- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. However, she admits that she does not know everything about her craft.

“Nobody knows everything about acting until their last movie, or even after their last movie,” she said. “Every day is an educational experience where you control yourself.”

As for her career, she is definitely the “Baahubali” series (2015 and 2017), and she is among the highest-grossing Indian films.

Ramya Krishin as Shivagami – “The Example of Justice” in “Bahobali”Twitter / SS Rajamouli

Her character Sivagami Devi became so popular that a book called “The Rise Of Sivagami” was published in his wake.

When asked if a movie independent of her character would spark her, she said: “If someone comes up with a great story, why not (do it)?”

“(Sevagami) was an incredibly strong character. I would say she is one of the best characters in my career,” she concluded.