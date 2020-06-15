Barbara Streisand presents Disney gifts to George Floyd’s daughter

Gianna Floyd, whose father died in police custody last month after Minneapolis police officer Derek Schofen pressed his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, revealed on social media that the Hollywood icon gave her stock in the entertainment company.
In an Instagram post on account of the little girl, she can be seen proudly holding a certificate of participation.
The comment reads: “Thank you, barbrastreisand for my expulsion, I am now thanks to the Disney Stockholder.”
The post did not disclose the number of shares the 78-year-old had bought for Gianna.
Besides the shares, the Grammy-winning singer gave the little girl two of her albums, “My Name Is Barbra” and “Color Me Barbra”.
CNN reached out to Streisand representatives for further comments.
“We know the value of education in the pursuit of solutions and progress across generations. We look forward to embracing it in the TSU family,” Gerald Smith, President of TSU said in a statement.
You may also like
Amy Grant shares the heart surgery scar pictures
Gay SpongeBob SquarePants? Nickelodeon just reinforced this theory
Isa Ray at the end of ‘Insecure’ and why Covid-19 won’t be part of Season Five
Dave Chappell falls special “8:46”
The first “Bachelor’s” book casts a black “Bachelor’s” after protesting against better diversity