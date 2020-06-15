Barbara Streisand presents Disney gifts to George Floyd’s daughter

Gianna Floyd, whose father died in police custody last month after Minneapolis police officer Derek Schofen pressed his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, revealed on social media that the Hollywood icon gave her stock in the entertainment company.

In an Instagram post on account of the little girl, she can be seen proudly holding a certificate of participation.

The comment reads: “Thank you, barbrastreisand for my expulsion, I am now thanks to the Disney Stockholder.”

The post did not disclose the number of shares the 78-year-old had bought for Gianna.