Barbara Streisand presents Disney gifts to George Floyd’s daughter

By Muhammad / June 15, 2020

Gianna Floyd, whose father died in police custody last month after Minneapolis police officer Derek Schofen pressed his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, revealed on social media that the Hollywood icon gave her stock in the entertainment company.

In an Instagram post on account of the little girl, she can be seen proudly holding a certificate of participation.

The comment reads: “Thank you, barbrastreisand for my expulsion, I am now thanks to the Disney Stockholder.”

The post did not disclose the number of shares the 78-year-old had bought for Gianna.

Besides the shares, the Grammy-winning singer gave the little girl two of her albums, “My Name Is Barbra” and “Color Me Barbra”.

CNN reached out to Streisand representatives for further comments.

Earlier this month, the Governing Council of the University of Southern Texas (TSU) announced this Offer to provide Guyana with a full scholarship If you want to go to university.

“We know the value of education in the pursuit of solutions and progress across generations. We look forward to embracing it in the TSU family,” Gerald Smith, President of TSU said in a statement.

Kanye West also does his part to ensure Guyana’s future, Create a university fund For her lessons as part of a $ 2 million donation to support Floyd’s families, Ahhmud Arbery And Bruna Taylor.
In addition, an official GoFundMe page Guyana has already raised more than $ 2 million. “Thank you very much for the flow of love and support,” wrote Gianna and her mother, Roxy Washington.

