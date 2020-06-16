Bayern Munich won the eighth consecutive title in the German League after beating Werder Bremen

Robert Lewandowski scored in nine of his past ten games with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich celebrated on the semi-empty stadium after winning the eighth consecutive title.

Robert Lewandowski passed a pass from Jerome Boateng to the winner’s net against Werder Bremen – and sealed the league with two games.

Bayern won 11 in a row in the German League, 10 points behind Borussia Dortmund, who has three games left.

Bayern finished the match with 10 men after Alfonso Davis was sent off for two offenses on the yellow card.

Polish striker Lewandowski scored 31 goals in the league this season, a record equal to the record for one season by a foreign player in the league. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, now in Arsenal, scored 31 goals in the German Bundesliga of Borussia Dortmund in 2016-17.

Bayern was far from its best against Werder Bremen team fighting to stay on the other side of the table.

With no negative match, Maximilian Eisbein approached Bremen at close range ahead of Lewandowski’s quality winner after Kingsley Coman had broadly headed earlier.

Koeman approached again before the young Davis was sent off with 11 minutes remaining, while Werder Bremen had resumed late in a handball penalty.

Bayern Munich is celebrated in extraordinary circumstances

Seven points ahead of his closest rival, Borussia Dortmund, with three games before the start of the match, Bayern needed to win one of its remaining three games to finish another title.

The Hansi Flick team did that – but they crossed the line in unusual circumstances.

When Bayern won the title on the last day of last season, they did so after a sure 5-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt against 75,000 fans at the Allianz Arena.

On Tuesday, there were no supporters within Wererstadion of Werder Bremen with a capacity of 42,000 spectators as they ended the title in torrential rains.

A full-time whistle was greeted with cheers from Bayern players who echoed around the empty stadium, but were far from previous celebrations of the title before the Coronary Virus pandemic.

“It’s an exciting type of soccer we’ve played in the past few months,” said Flick, a four-time Bundesliga winner with Bayern as a player.

“You can feel the passion and joy of the game and the team spirit.”

From a humiliating 5-1 defeat to the heroes

With matches at home in Freiburg and after going to Wolfsburg, Bayern’s latest domestic victory looks relatively simple but requires management change to start the season after the weak opening.

After an embarrassing 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on November 2, Bayern were fourth in the standings, four points behind leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach.

This result led to the end of Nikko Kovac’s 16-month reign, and Flick appointed a temporary president before signing a new contract until 2023 in April.

Bayern flourished under the help of 55-year-old former Germany.

This result means that they got 58 points out of 66 possible, but their season is not over.

Bayern Munich players wore red shirts after a full-time number eight on them to celebrate the club that won the German league between 2013 and 2020

While Bayern advanced to the German Cup final, where Bayer Leverkusen will meet on July 4 in Berlin, the European Champions are still five times in the Champions League and are in a good position to reach the quarter-finals after setting up 3-0 for Chelsea in the first leg of the round of sixteen Last.

Flick added: “We have now taken the first step and reached our great goal.”

“But we also have the cup in sight, and it is clear that the Champions League matches are something you cannot plan and still need to survive in the Chelsea match.”

Nine league titles in one club – stats