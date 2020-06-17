Belarusian Premier League: Football referees threatened after the match

The accident occurred while the referees shared the home journey after Pat Borisov tied 2-2 with Shakhtor Soligorsk on Sunday.

The car carrying the refereeing team and inspector of the match was forced to stop by another car after several attempts. Later, those inside were told to get out of the car and insulted at the side of the road, according to a statement issued by the Belarus Football Association.

Anonymous persons have reportedly expressed their dissatisfaction with the arbitration decisions taken in the match between the country’s current best teams.

The BFF forum condemned the incident, declaring such actions “categorically unacceptable,” and said it would work with the authorities.