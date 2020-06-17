Belarusian Premier League: Football referees threatened after the match
By Emet / June 17, 2020

The accident occurred while the referees shared the home journey after Pat Borisov tied 2-2 with Shakhtor Soligorsk on Sunday.

The car carrying the refereeing team and inspector of the match was forced to stop by another car after several attempts. Later, those inside were told to get out of the car and insulted at the side of the road, according to a statement issued by the Belarus Football Association.

Anonymous persons have reportedly expressed their dissatisfaction with the arbitration decisions taken in the match between the country’s current best teams.

The BFF forum condemned the incident, declaring such actions “categorically unacceptable,” and said it would work with the authorities.

“All available material regarding the above-mentioned accident, including the video recorder data that recorded the accident and the registration number of the attacker’s vehicle, will be transferred to the relevant authorities,” the statement said.

While almost all elite sport was postponed during the epidemic Belarusian Premier League It was one of the few sections to continue playing.

As a result, the league saw a surge in popularity as the country’s Football Association got new broadcast deals in up to 10 countries.

Nathan Hodge of CNN contributed to this report.

