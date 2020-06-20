Belmont Stakes the summer break we need without sport

There will be no soul on their feet as beautiful animals come hanging down towards the finish line, and there will be no giant roar to rise and explode outside Belmont Park and on Hempstead Turnpike.

But although there will be no fans in the amphitheater, or anywhere else in Big Sandy, they will crown a winner of the first Belmont Stakes which is the first stop on the Triple Crown, and the first Belmont Stakes within a mile and-eight instead of a mile and a half.

If you’ve been screaming yourself hoarse about a real live sporting event in New York since the epidemic turned the world upside down, you’ll have horses.

Pete Alonso will not swing in the bat until sometime next month … Except for the third strike in the NBA season, Jacob Degrum and Great Cole will not torment the strikes. LeBron will not take his talents to the Orlando bubble until late next month. Artemi Panarin will not ski in the NHL city center until next month.

Major professional sports leagues versus coronaviruses.

No mad March.

Sadness only.

Socially away from what appears to be eternity from our professional sports.

Just bring back TV, cherished memories and hope that some will return to normal life during a turbulent period in the country’s late march towards equality for all.

But at least finally an oasis in the desert of despair and despair.

And crowds of athletes from New York yearning to drink.

And so at 5:42 pm on Saturday, 10 horses will be in the starting gates of the unique and historic Belmont Stakes, because the Kentucky Derby and Preakness are in front of us when they’re now in the rearview mirror.

Nobody will summon Belmont Stakes to test the hero. No horse will mention anyone to the secretariat. But one horse and one rider will be shown in the saddle above it, to the Winner’s Circle, where they will cover the white carnation winner, and the proud coach will delight.

Virtual watch parties are better than nothing to watch.

“I’m very happy to be back in New York. I hope you’re with the fans, but it’s a step in the right direction, and Belmont has a great tradition,” coach Todd Bletcher told the newspaper. “The first stop of the Triple Crown this year, and hopefully, the start of things that will open again in a good summer season for New York.”

Pletcher won three Belmont Stakes – Rags to Riches Skill in 2007, Palace Malice in 2013 and Tapwrit in 2017 – He will miss the voice of 90,000 New York racing fans who always fill the track with passion and fever.

“It will be a lot different, but at the same time, I think he’s going to get a lot of good TV coverage, and I hope it’s an exciting race – one of the good things about the race is one of the few sporting events that happens in at the moment, I hope To regain some viewers and to create some new viewers, and hopefully these are people who will remain addicted to the race and continue to watch after things open in other sports.

Tiz the Law is the favorite, but Pletcher is the Eclipse Prize winner seven times, and Belmont is his original base. So his entries – Dr. Post and Farmington Road – are at your own risk.

Dr. Post was not named in the New York Post, but for Dr. Martin Post, the cardiologist at the New York Presbyterian / Will Cornell Medical Center and fellow of the American College of Cardiology and former head of heart disease in the eighth United States. The army in Korea.

No wonder the horse has an enormous heart. The four-legged Dr Post may be inexperienced, but he certainly doesn’t seem to mind performing as a champion in front of any fans on April 25th in the 16th Open Miles race in Gulfstream, and after laughing in the face of adversity after I got up and shocked, you might have gone too far believing He could have won the race with Mushnick in the saddle instead of Irad Ortiz Jr.

All the best he defends the Eclipse champion twice Ortiz, the 2016 Belmont surprise winner over Creator and first winner for 2020 (147) and earnings (over $ 7.2 million).

St. Post Four Legged Purchased Annual Thing Elias Stable from Brooklyn-born Vincent Viola, owner of the NHL Florida Panthers and CEO of Virtu Financial Inc.

“I love the way they work out,” said Bletcher. “Both of them coordinated very well on the main track last week. It’s tough, and a lot of respect for Tiz the Law, but … our horses are coming in the race as well as we hope.”

On this great New York day, it is Swelmont.