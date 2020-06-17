Below are the latest developments from the Corona virus from all over the United States

White House press secretary Kylie McNani speaks during a press conference at the White House in Washington, on June 17. Alex Wong / Getty Images

White House press secretary Kylie McNani will not answer directly when asked whether President Trump or the White House will take responsibility if attendees are infected with a coronavirus during a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, scheduled for Saturday.

McEnany entered into an expanded exchange with Jim Acosta from CNN, but did not respond directly to the question.

“The campaign has taken certain measures to ensure that this is a safe march, temperature checks, hand sanitizers and masks,” McNani said at a news conference on Wednesday. “We are taking precautions.

CNN reported that those present at Trump’s upcoming rally You must agree not to prosecute Campaign if infected with coronavirus.

Rallygoers are required to respond to the event’s attendance invitation, and by registering, they must agree to a disclaimer that states that they “acknowledge” that there is a risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place where there are people. “

Asked by Acosta if attendees would be asked to wear masks, McEnany said they would not be required.

“They will be given a mask, and it is up to them to make this decision,” she said, adding that “CDC guidelines are recommended, but not required,” and that it is “a personal choice for individuals.”

McNanny then accused the media of not having “internal cohesion” for not asking the same questions to the demonstrators who had crossed the country after the death of George Floyd.

Acosta noted that they were marching against injustice, racism and police brutality, and they did not attend a political rally, and they asked again whether the president or the White House would bear responsibility if people got sick.

McKinney skewed, attacked health experts who went out in support of the protests, and repeated that the campaign had taken “certain measures to ensure that this was a safe march.”

In response to a question from another reporter whether the position of the White House is that external events and internal events carry the same risk of coronavirus infection, McNani said that it is the position of the White House that “the media should not make decisions about their guidance to us on social thought-based divergence The political. ”