Bengaluru tests are positive for Covid-19 after writing the state’s PUC II English exam

The PUC II exam for English, which was adjourned due to closure, took place on June 18. On Friday, barely a day after the test, a student test in Jayanagar was positive for COVID-19, which allegedly tweeted online. However, there is still official confirmation from the local authorities on this issue.

A test on social media for online tours showed that one of the students in Jayanagar, who took the II PUC English Exam, which was conducted under great supervision, was positive for the coronavirus on Friday 19 June. Government Education Minister Suresh Kumar had earlier announced his excitement over the smooth running of the exam.

II PUC tests positive after exam?

On June 18, the Karnataka government held the II PUC English exam which has been postponed for months since March. Students who were forgotten due to the lockdown may finally be able to finish their final exam.

The state government has announced special measures to ensure student safety and to ensure that social spacing is strictly maintained. In fact, the government decided that students from the containment areas would sit in separate rooms and students who had symptoms of cough, cold, fever, etc. would sit in another room.

Despite these measures and more, there cannot be complete isolation on a large-scale exam like a statewide exam. In a new development, a new report appeared on social media, on a positive student test for COVID-19 after writing the test yesterday in Jayanagar, 4th Block, Bengaluru.

In addition: The official has now obtained the effect of the college. The college that this student wrote the exam was NMKRV, Jayanagar – 23 others were in the same exam room.# COVID19 India | # Bengaluru Sai Krishna (imSkrishnaaa) June 19, 2020

Officials also tracked the college where the student wrote the NMKRV exam, the college in Jayangar, also claimed a tweet. Another 23 students were reportedly in the same examination room.

Official confirmation of the news is still awaited, with regard to tracking contact. Moreover, Education Minister Suresh Kumar expressed his satisfaction with the “good conduct” of the exam.