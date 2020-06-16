Bengaluru: Vikasa Sudha employee tests positive Corona virus, office is closed

Karnataka police Lati accuse people of violating the closure of Covid-19

A positive test for the Vikasa Sudha employee, who is located next to Vidhana Soudha, State Secretary of Bengaluru, tested for the new Coronavirus epidemic on Tuesday, June 16.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru has discovered another 47 new cases.Reuters

The relevant authorities have reportedly closed the offices of the Food Administration, which were located on the ground floor of the building.

This incident was reported as Bengaluru discovered another 47 new cases. The city today registered a flu-like illness (ILI) with 15 cases followed by five severe acute respiratory infections (SARI).

The city’s local civil authority, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, has today identified 49 new containment areas within BBMP limits, bringing the total number to 191.

Karnataka recorded 317 new cases of Covid-19

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 317 new Covid-19 cases today. This brings the total number of positive people in the state to 7,539. It includes 94 deaths and 4,556 cases.

With 79 new cases, Dakshina Kannada was the largest share of cases because most of the returnees were from the United Arab Emirates. Calaburagi, which discovered 63 new cases, has become the second worst area in Karnataka crossing 1,000 cases (total 1007), along with Udupi (total 1035).