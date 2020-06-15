Bicester Village: Petition calls for closure due to safety concerns

Photo copyright

Shopper Adam Marlowe said the village of Bicester is “very crowded.”





Nearly 3,000 people signed a petition calling for the village of Bicester to be temporarily closed after hundreds of people were photographed at the mall.

The photos on social media show people struggling to maintain the social dimension at a retail outlet in Bester, Oxfordshire.

The petition calls for it to be closed until changes are made.

The value retailer, which operates the complex, has been contacted for comment.

All shops are now allowed to be opened in England, but with strict safety measures.

Laura Weeks, who launched the petition, wrote that she “is disgusted to see hundreds of people crushed on the street like the Coronavirus never happened” and called on the complex to keep their employees safe.

Bicester Village reopened to the public on Monday





The complex, which has 160 stores, said on its website that the temperature is checked on arrival and should be separated by two meters.

Shopper Adam Galbraith said keeping two meters is a good thing in stores, but it has not been applied “enough” outside stores in the luxury retail outlet.

“It was definitely very crowded with commitment to social estrangement,” he said in an interview with the BBC.

“For a complex of this size, they should know how many people can be in this place safely and keep a distance of two meters, and this for me has not been observed at all.

“It wouldn’t have been better if they had queues to reach the village outside, giving customers two hours to do the shopping.”

And the queues outside the stores, which set aside time for shoppers with the digital queue app, were less crowded.

Some stores in the mall have digital queues





Shopper Dr. Tish Amarasinghe said that she had examined her temperature using a thermal scanner and the social spacing inside the stores was “excellent”, but she said that there were difficulties in maintaining two meters in the outer corridors.

The general practitioner, from Northampton, said: “It kind of takes the point of turning away in the store, if you’re standing in line for up to an hour very close. [to others]”.