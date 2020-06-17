Bypoll Council Karnataka: The Brief Lists of the Bharatiya Janata Party has four names

A man in Karnataka opens fire after the tenant fails to pay the rent

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) listed 4 short names, including two Congressional dissidents and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) for the June 29th biennial elections to challenge 4 of the seven seats in the Legislative Council of Karnataka That became vacant, an official said on Tuesday.

Party official Ji said. Madhosudana to IANS “The state’s core committee chose 4 names and sent them to New Delhi to obtain the approval of our senior leadership so that they could submit nominations by Thursday to compete in 4 of the seven council seats.”

BS YediyurappaTwitter

Four names are listed on the Bypoll Board shortlist

The four are H. Vishwanath, MT. Nagaraj, M. Shankar and Sunil Velyapure. Vishwanath, the former JD-S leader, and Nagaraj, the former Congressional minister, lost the Assembly’s by-election on December 5 from Hunsur in the Missouri area and Hoskote in the rural district of Bangalore.

“As Vishwanath and Nagaraj resigned from their chambers in July 2019 with 15 other rebels, which led to the fall of the 14-month-old coalition government from the JD-S-Congress on July 23, 2019, the committee recommended their names,” the council said.

Shankar, who was independent and a minister in the previous coalition government, did not get a BJP ticket to contest elections in December by the People’s Assembly although he also resigned from the Ranbnur Council seat in Haveri District, about 340 km northwest of Bengaluru, to Beside the former Congress and the JD-S rebels.

BJP wins the floor testTwitter / @ BJP4Karnataka

Vishwanath, Nagaraj and Shankar also aspire to become ministers in the 10-month-old Bharatiya Janata Party government after being elected to the Majilis, where there are 4 vacancies in Yidoyurapa’s 34-member government.

Veliyapura is the leader of the People’s Party of Chinchule in the Gulbarga region in the northern region of the state, about 586 km from Bengaluru.

Madhosudhana recalled: “(Veliabura) campaigned extensively in the general elections in May 2019 and ensured our candidate Umesh Yadav won the Gulbarga Luke Sabha reserved seat, defeating the Malikarjun Congress leader outside.”

Since the party has 116 lawmakers in the 225-member house, all of its four candidates will need 28 votes to win the competition. Among the council’s seven external members, 5 are from Congress, one from both Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and independent.

With 68 deputies, Congress will be able to hold two seats and the JD-S seat as it has only 34 lawmakers in the House. Out of 75 members of the House, the 37 Congress includes BJP 19 and JD-S 16, two independents and one president.