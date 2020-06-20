California outpaces New Jersey second in terms of coronavirus infection

California on Friday outpaced New Jersey to become the state with the second largest number of coronaviruses in the United States after a sharp spike in positive tests as it eased the shutdown.

California confirmed more than 170,860 cases as of early Saturday morning, surpassing more than 168,490 cases in New Jersey, According to data from Johns Hopkins University.

California boasts a much lower per capita infection rate when comparing its 40 million people with nearly 9 million living in New Jersey.

But the state set records this week for new infections in a single day.

California documented 3,455 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, the third highest daily toll ever.

But then the state broke the record for a day on Wednesday, recording 4,083 cases, and again on Thursday, when 4,317 other news cases were reported.

The hike comes more than a month after the country began easing restrictions on shelters in place, as it moves to a broader reopening – the third stage of a four-stage Gavin Newsom plan.

The governor continued to proceed with the reopening of the state, justifying that he expected an increase in positive cases as the test capacity improved.

But Newsom on Thursday announced a mandatory executive order to mask the face of most indoor and outdoor environments where social divergence is not possible.

“The science shows that covering the face and masks is working,” Newsom said in a statement on the new policy. “They are critical to maintaining the safety of those around you, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy.”

New York is still the first among all states with a number of reported coronavirus infections, with more than 386,550 cases recorded as of Saturday morning, according to Johns Hopkins.