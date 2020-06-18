Canadian Jagmit Singh invites racist MP in Parliament

Why did North Korea bomb the inter-Korean liaison office?

Jagmit Singh, the leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party, was temporarily expelled from the House of Commons or from the lower chamber of the bicameral Parliament for his advocacy of a racist and refusing to apologize and withdraw his comments.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Anthony Rota Singh, a turban sheik who is the first visible minority to lead a large Canadian national political party, kicked out abroad for the rest of the day after he called on the Ketbiken Bloc elements Allen Terrain to refuse to support the NDP deal. CBC News reported that Systematic racism in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Singh tried to persuade all parties in the House of Commons to approve a motion admitting systemic racism in the RCMP. The movement notes that “many indigenous people have been killed by the Canadian Royal Police in recent months.”

The movement also asked members of Parliament to support an RCMP budget review, demand the release of all reports of the use of force and call for a review of RCMP tactics to engage with the public. Terrain was the only deputy in the House of Representatives who refused to support the proposal that prompted Singh to be described as racist.

“That’s right, I called it a racist and I think that’s the case.”

Jagmit SinghFacebook social networking site

After noting, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Carol Hughes said she would review the record because she had not heard Singh when he stood up and said: “That’s right, I described it as racist and I think it’s true.” Hughes asked Singh to apologize, which he refused. The matter was referred to House Speaker Rota, who returned to the House and ordered Singh to leave the House of Commons for the rest of the day.

The CBC News report said that Singh was asked at a press conference later in the day whether he would repeat his allegation against Thirin outside the House of Commons where he did not have parliamentary privileges.

“Yes, I said it very clearly,” Singh said. “And I repeat it very clearly.” “Anyone who votes against a motion that recognizes systemic racism in the RCMP and calls for fundamental reforms to the problem … is racist.”