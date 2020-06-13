Catherine Davidsdotr cuts ties with Crossfit in the aftermath of the tweets of George Floyd’s founder

“I was really ashamed, disappointed and angry by what was going on in the past days with an organization that I dedicate myself to, and work hard for and represent with pride,” crowned the Icelandic athlete “the most fit woman on the planet” after winning the 2015 titles were published and 2016 on Friday on Instagram.

Glassman was forced to resign on Tuesday After a series of controversial tweets pointing to Floyd’s death. Under pressure already for CrossFit to fail to take a public stance on the issue, Glassman moved to social media last Saturday to criticize a statement from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation that described racism as a public health issue by responding to “Floyd-19”.

In a follow-up tweet, Glassman said the coronavirus model for the Health Research Institute “failed” and criticized him for formulating a “solution to racism”.

There was an angry reaction, as Reebok and other partners severed ties with the fitness brand. Glassman apologized for causing a “rift” in the Crossfit community, but pressure continued to mount.