“I was really ashamed, disappointed and angry by what was going on in the past days with an organization that I dedicate myself to, and work hard for and represent with pride,” crowned the Icelandic athlete “the most fit woman on the planet” after winning the 2015 titles were published and 2016 on Friday on Instagram.
In a follow-up tweet, Glassman said the coronavirus model for the Health Research Institute “failed” and criticized him for formulating a “solution to racism”.
There was an angry reaction, as Reebok and other partners severed ties with the fitness brand. Glassman apologized for causing a “rift” in the Crossfit community, but pressure continued to mount.
“What we have now is not a change that I can stand up to and I think we can and should do better than that,” added Davidsdottir in her Instagram statement.
27-year-old Davidsdottier, a former gymnast, is one of the most well-known brand fitness competitions, with 1.8 million followers on Instagram.
