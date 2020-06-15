Catherine Williams Dunning, daughter of rural singer Hank Williams Junior, has passed away at the age of 27

Williams Donning was driving the 2007 Chevy Tahoe while pulling a boat on Saturday night in Henry County, Tennessee, when it crashed, according to Wesley Muster, a spokesman for the state’s Department of Safety and Homeland Security. Her husband, Tyler Donning, 29, was in the passenger seat.

Moster told CNN in an email that the SUV, which was traveling south, crossed the dividing line of the highway and started a “coup chain”. I crossed the northbound lanes and finally stopped on the eastern shoulder of the road.

Williams Donning was killed while her husband was taken to hospital. Moster said an investigation into the accident was continuing.