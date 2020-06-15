Catherine Williams Dunning, daughter of rural singer Hank Williams Junior, has passed away at the age of 27

Williams Donning was driving the 2007 Chevy Tahoe while pulling a boat on Saturday night in Henry County, Tennessee, when it crashed, according to Wesley Muster, a spokesman for the state’s Department of Safety and Homeland Security. Her husband, Tyler Donning, 29, was in the passenger seat.
Moster told CNN in an email that the SUV, which was traveling south, crossed the dividing line of the highway and started a “coup chain”. I crossed the northbound lanes and finally stopped on the eastern shoulder of the road.
Williams Donning was killed while her husband was taken to hospital. Moster said an investigation into the accident was continuing.
“I have no words. On Friday morning I spoke with the family to take this picture and I had no idea it would be the last with my precious little sister Katie. We all went to the funeral of my great aunts on Thursday that we all loved dearly, and Williams wrote,“ Now we are facing another one ” “All we need is prayer.”
She added that her brother-in-law Dunning was “awake and responding”.
Celebrities, including actor Reese Witherspoon and model Lily Aldridge, commented beneath her participation with their condolences.
Witherspoon wrote: “I am very sorry. Praying for your family.”
