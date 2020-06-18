Chelsea agree to sign Timo Werner of R.

Werner, who has scored 32 goals in 43 games this season, will stay with Leipzig for the remainder of the Bundesliga season before joining Chelsea in July, after undergoing a medical examination.
The 24-year-old made his international debut in 2017 and scored 72 games in four seasons with Leipzig. Last November, he became the youngest player to take part in 200 league games.
“I am delighted to sign with Chelsea,” said Werner. “It is a very proud moment for me to join this great club.”
“Of course I would like to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four wonderful years. You will stay in my heart forever.
“I look forward to the next season with my new colleagues, my new manager, and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead.”
Known for his speed and clinical termination, Werner will join a striking force that also includes French international Olivier Giroud and English international player Tammy Abraham.
It is the second contract with Chelsea ahead of next season, alongside Ajax winger Hakim Zikh.
“We are very excited that Timo Werner chose to join Chelsea,” said Chelsea manager Marina Granovskaya.
“He is a player who has coveted across Europe and not surprisingly, has a rare mixture of being young and exciting yet proven and proven.
“We cannot wait until Timo is on board, but until then we wish him and RP Leipzig all the best for the rest of this season.”
You may also like
Serena Williams “Can’t Wait” to play in this year’s US Open
Belarusian Premier League: Football referees threatened after the match
The US Open will be held in New York this summer, but without fans
Tom Brady: Pirates reveal Brady’s first pictures in his new outfit
Louis D’Awadi dies: French climber, 16 years old, after fall