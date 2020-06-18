Chelsea agree to sign Timo Werner of R.

Werner, who has scored 32 goals in 43 games this season, will stay with Leipzig for the remainder of the Bundesliga season before joining Chelsea in July, after undergoing a medical examination.

The 24-year-old made his international debut in 2017 and scored 72 games in four seasons with Leipzig. Last November, he became the youngest player to take part in 200 league games.

“I am delighted to sign with Chelsea,” said Werner. “It is a very proud moment for me to join this great club.”