A new report said that China will accelerate its purchases of American agricultural commodities under its trade agreement with the United States in the wake of a summit between the two countries.

Beijing plans to increase purchases of soybeans, corn and ethanol after the Taji virus crisis has caused purchases to fall, According to Bloomberg News. Chinese officials have pushed state-owned agricultural buyers to fulfill the terms of the first-stage major trade agreement, the newspaper reported on Friday.

The accelerated purchase will be followed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meeting on Wednesday in Hawaii with Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China. Jiechi “Committed once more to complete and respect all obligations” of the commercial deal during the meeting, Pompeo said on Twitter.

China pledged to buy US $ 36.5 billion in agricultural commodities under the first-stage agreement, but bought only $ 4.6 billion in the first four months of the year amid the coronary virus pandemic, according to Bloomberg News.

Officials on both sides of the Pacific have pledged to press ahead with the trade deal despite escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing. President Trump criticized the CPC’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak and also moved to end private treatment for Hong Kong in response to Beijing’s efforts to impose restrictions on national security in the region.