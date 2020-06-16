New normal mode for air travel: pilots note these points for arrival and departure

China’s second largest airline is slated to launch a new airline, despite a sharp global drop in passenger numbers due to the coronary virus pandemic, a media report said Monday.

Government-backed China Eastern will own a 51 percent stake in the new Curry.Reuters representative

The BBC report said the new Sanya International Airlines would focus on the destination of Hainan Island, which includes eight million and a free trade center.

Other supporters include Shanghai-based Juneyao Airlines and a unit from Trip.com, China’s largest online travel agency, according to an announcement made to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Sunday.

No time frame has been set for the launch of the new airline, which will need regulatory approval.

The launch plans come during the biggest crisis the aviation industry has faced with grounding aircraft and putting a strict quarantine to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The BBC report said a number of high-profile airlines were struggling to survive the crisis, including Virgin Australia, Thai Airways and Colombia’s Avianca.

Other airlines were forced to lay off thousands of workers and reduce their operations.

The International Air Transport Association warned last week that the aviation industry could suffer more than $ 84 billion in losses this year.