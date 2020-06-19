China participates in a step-by-step narration of the Gallowan Valley accident; He blames Indian forces

Prime Minister Modi to meet Ladakh

And with the escalation of tensions between India and China this week, the forces of the two countries engaged in a violent confrontation that lasted seven hours in the Jalwan Valley, killing 20 Indian soldiers and injuring dozens of others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting of all parties Monday evening, where he said that a lesson had been taught to those looking to the Indian lands. Hours after the Prime Minister’s remarks, China placed a so-called “gradual account of the Gallowan Valley accident” on the Chinese embassy in India’s official website.

The statement attributed to Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Legian claimed that the de facto control line on the Chinese side had been guarded by its soldiers for many years and said that “the Galluan Valley is located on the Chinese side of the de facto control line. In the western part of the Sino-Indian border.”

Zhao said that Indian forces had crossed Chinese territory in May and built fortifications and barricades in a bid to change the current status of unilateral control and management. The statement said that the Chinese border forces were then forced to take necessary measures to respond to the situation on the ground.

The statement also said on June 15, Indian forces violated the agreement reached at the leaders level meeting on June 6. Zhao claimed that the Chinese officers and soldiers who went to negotiate were violently attacked, which led to conflict and in return human casualties.

India has not yet responded to China’s observations on the Jalwan Valley incident.

