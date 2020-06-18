China used nail sticks and wire clubs to attack Indian soldiers in the Gallowan Valley clash

The remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were transferred to Telangana in the last rites

There was no shooting, and no firearms were used, but the Chinese forces were armed with sticks with nails to attack the Indian knights in the Jalwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Meanwhile, the photo takes rounds on social media where many sticks can be seen with nails.

“There was no shooting. No firearms were used. Violent clashes were in my hands,” an officer told a news agency a day after the confrontation between Ladakh.

The Chinese side has not removed the post

According to an agreement reached on June 6 between the legion leaders of both India and China, the Chinese soldiers were to move from the site created on the southern banks of the Gallowan River. Then on June 15, the 16th Bihar Regiment, led by Colonel Santosh Babu, went to check compliance with the agreement and found that the Chinese had not withdrawn their forces.

Twenty 20 Indian army soldiers, including Santosh Babu, were killed in fierce fighting with the Chinese army on Monday night, amid efforts to defuse months of tension on the disputed border in Ladakh.

The bodies of some of the deceased Indians who seized the Chinese People's Liberation Army forces were reportedly mutilated during the clash between India and China. The Indian soldiers unit was pelted with stones, metal clubs with barbed wire, and sticks covered with nails.

Chinese forces outnumbered the Indian side significantly. However, more than 40 Chinese soldiers suffered “proportional injuries,” but they chose not to speculate on the exact number.

The engagement lasted for six to seven hours.

The major talks at the general level of the two sides remained unresolved on Wednesday, and the talks will resume again today (June 18).