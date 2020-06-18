“Christmas in July” occurs on Hallmark

Hallmark will once again host its annual event to present some Christmas contents during the warmer months.
“Hallmark and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries bring the pool back in July in July, with the famous summer network events of Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete, Danica McKellar, Chad Michael Murray and Ryan Bevi, and more. According to a press release from the network.
Starting at 5 pm EST / PST on June 29, the network will present “Three Yuletide Heart Tales” every night of the week.
Double Feature Fridayays will bring together original films from the same franchise, with “Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas”, “Time for You to Come Home for Christmas” on July 3, “Christmas in Angels Falls” and “Angel Falls: Novel holiday “on July 10.
On July 4, the network will honor the country’s men and women of service in the country with an all-day homage to veterans displaying military-style holiday films including “Operation Christmas”, “Heroes Vacation” and “Veteran Christmas”.
Hallmark’s annual “Keepsake Christmas” will continue its tradition of non-stop Christmas cheers with 17 days of original holiday movies beginning at noon EST / Pacific on July 10 with “Christmas at Dollywood”.
The event will run until July 27 and includes many of my favorite fans, including “The Nine Lives of Christmas”, “A Christmas Duet”, “Switched for Christmas”, “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy” and “Christmas in Rome”.
Hallmark Channel is one of the networks whose followers have drawn famous festive content.
You may also like
J. Cole’s new song, “Snow on Tha Bluff”, deals with the Black Lives Matter movement
“Love, Victor” review: Hulu series adds new chapter to upcoming story in “Love, Simon”
Rob Lowe’s amazing friendship with Supreme Court Judge Clarence Thomas
“30 Rock” returns to NBC with a touch
Amy 2020 will spend in September with Jimmy Kimmel as the host