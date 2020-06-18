“Christmas in July” occurs on Hallmark

Hallmark will once again host its annual event to present some Christmas contents during the warmer months.

“Hallmark and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries bring the pool back in July in July, with the famous summer network events of Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete, Danica McKellar, Chad Michael Murray and Ryan Bevi, and more. According to a press release from the network.

Starting at 5 pm EST / PST on June 29, the network will present “Three Yuletide Heart Tales” every night of the week.

Double Feature Fridayays will bring together original films from the same franchise, with “Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas”, “Time for You to Come Home for Christmas” on July 3, “Christmas in Angels Falls” and “Angel Falls: Novel holiday “on July 10.