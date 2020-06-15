Cinquefrondi: the Italian town “Covid-Free” that sells homes for $ 1

(CNN) – The global epidemic has halted many travel experiences, including the rush to buy Italian homes at bargain prices, but now that some places are beginning to break out of restrictions, the prosperity of the nation in one dollar seems to be going back.

The deals seem better than ever.

Cinquefrondi, a community in the southern region of Calabria, calls itself a “molars-free village” after it spoils the ravages of the virus, and hopes that its situation will improve the attractiveness of the homes it puts on the market for 1 euro, or little on the dollar.

The goal, like other destinations with similar offerings, is to reverse the displacement trend of the population caused by the younger youth’s search for work. At Cinquefrondi, Mayor Michele Konya considers the mission so serious that it has given it a symbolic name: “Operation Beauty”.

“Finding new owners for many of the abandoned homes we own is an essential part of the beauty process [mission] She launched to recover the lost and damaged parts of the town, “Konya told CNN.

“I grew up in Germany where my parents emigrated, then went back to save my land. A lot of people have fled from here over the decades, leaving empty houses behind. We cannot succumb to resignation.”

Although surrounded by the natural beauty of the rugged Aspromonte National Park and views of both the Ionian and Iranian coasts, Cinquefrondi’s urban landscape scarred from crumbling dwellings, Konya says.

“We rise between the refreshing hills and warm seas. A pure river runs nearby and the beaches are only 15 minutes drive away. But an entire area of ​​my city is deserted, with empty, unstable and perilous houses.”

Timeout

Like many Italian villages and towns, Cinquefrondi has suffered from population. Tullio Bronste

Nationally, Italy has begun opening borders to visitors after major progress has been made in reducing infection.

The housing deal here works slightly differently compared to other cheap offers in Italy.

While all other cities that sell homes for one euro require a down payment of 5,000 euros ($ 5,635) the buyer loses if they fail to renew the house within three years, Cinquefrondi only requests an annual insurance fee of 250 euros until the work is completed.

The town hopes to attract people to stay in cheap homes. Tullio Bronste

New owners are only subject to a 20,000 € fine if the restyling is not completed within three years. In other cities that offer similar schemes, new buyers tend to complete business before the deadline, within one to two years.

“We only ask for some certainty once the new buyer adheres to the project. The policy fee is very low and the cost of hairdressing here is around 10,000 to 20,000 euros, since the accommodations are comfortable. [and] Too small. “

Available homes in euros are around 40-50 square meters, which is a size that shortens the renovation time. It is located in the historical old part of Cinquefrondi. Some of them have a small balcony with a view.

Cinquefrondi is known as “Zipper Town” because it stretches the bend between the coasts of Ionian and Calabria at the toe of Italy. It offers stunning views of the UNESCO-listed Eolan Islands, and is easily accessible from the nearby harbor.

The city is located between two seas in Italy. Tullio Bronste

Its unusual name in Italian means “five villages”, referring to the early settlements of Greek and Byzantine origin that were unified into one community during the Middle Ages. The remains of the ancient fortifications of the city can be seen in the arched alleys.

Cinquefrondi endured natural disasters and foreign invasions but survived for centuries, protected from pirate raids from their height on a hilltop over the seas.

The impressive monuments of past civilizations are everywhere. Ancient Greek words live in local dialect, place names, streets, and arches.

Another Greeks

It dates back centuries. Giuseppe Tripodi

Cinquefrondi was a strategic location during Greek expansion during the eighth and seventh centuries BC, and was later colonized by other conquerors. City elders still use old Spanish and French terms when chatting.

Scenic olive groves dot the ruins of Greek castles, a strategic ancient Greek road built to connect Bahrain, a Roman villa, destroyed monasteries and pagan temples.

The locals proudly call themselves “the last of the Greeks”.

“It is the land of cultural pollution and intersecting civilizations,” says Konya. “Melting pot. People are welcome. My desk door is always open to anyone who comes knocking.”

The city has recently undergone some improvements in its infrastructure. The roads, plazas, ancient fountains, parks and even the church have been restored with the delicacy and colors of the rainbow.

A renovated area known as the “Future Village” hosts social and cultural events, while a symbolic “ladder of rights” is there to remind visitors that locals have embraced the rule of law in a land that often suffers from crime and banditry.

The wild Aspromonte National Park provides stunning excursions along dry riverbeds, fossil rocky peaks and cavities where Italian outlaws are used to hiding.

The mayor of Cinquefrondi says that the city survived any cases of Covid-19. Tullio Bronste

The homes currently on the market for € 1 belonged to farmers, herders, craftsmen, and tanners. There are currently about a dozen available, but there are likely to be more than 50 empty dwellings Konya plans to deliver to new owners.

“If we receive a large order, I can confiscate all the other buildings that had been empty for decades and the old owners can no longer be found.”

Fully refurbished homes are also available at low prices.

Thorn men

The colorful “ladder of rights” symbolizes that the local people embraced the rule of law in a crime-prone region. Tullio Bronste

Cinquefrondi is a quiet place, far from the radar unknown to most Italians. Its deserted ancient areas are partly covered with lush vegetation.

The city is a maze of class streets, pastel-colored houses connected by narrow alleys, arched corridors, and spiraling varying stonework, where parts of the collapsed old city walls stand out.

Flowers, ferns, algae, and young palms grow on its walls, green window frames, unlined wooden doors, and forgotten porches. On its populated streets, rusty aristocratic gates interfere with hanging sheets and clothes to dry in the sun.

The town is surrounded by picturesque countryside. Tullio Bronste

The extraordinary folklore and picturesque festivals are among the plus points in Cinquefrondi.

The main event is the religious procession of the so-called “spinati” or “thorny men”, dedicated to Saint Rocco, who wore huge bundles of bell-shaped branches on their heads symbolizing the thorny crowns that make them resemble walking trees.

Macabre funeral events are taking place at the end of the picturesque local carnival to bid farewell to the festival.

The annual festival sees that the locals wear extraordinary bell-shaped groups of branches. Antonio Revolo

Pleasure is guaranteed, Konya confirms. Food fairs and festivals operate throughout the summer. Every night there is a special event.

There are farmers’ exhibitions featuring creative cooking of potatoes and sweet pepper dishes, handcraft exhibitions displaying handmade chairs and utensils and hunting fairs where lunches from wild boars are served to guests.

It is a paradise for foodies.

Among the best gourmet items in Cinquefrondi are reddish-hot nuggets made from tons of hot peppers and cold dry sausages with huge pieces of lard and a special type of pasta called struncatura made from wheat and flour leftovers served with olives, grated bread and anchovies.

Desserts include Zebul Donut made with potatoes, sugar and handmade twisted biscuits.

To find out more about the homes on offer, email: [email protected]