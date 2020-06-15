Congress leader Karan Singh is attacking the government over the border dispute between India and Nepal

The line of fire is burning: a woman is killed in Uri in Kashmir

Soon after the Communist government in Nepal obtained unanimous approval from the House of Representatives of Parliament on a new map depicting Indian territory in its new political map, many political leaders attacked the neighboring country. Senior conference leader Karan Singh expressed his concern over the escalating border dispute between India and Nepal while criticizing the Indian government.

The new map of Nepal depicts the disputed territories of Libyoch, Kalabani, and Lembiadora as Nepalese territory, a move that was highly criticized by India. The center said that such an “artificial expansion” of regional demands would not be acceptable. But Singh said the sudden escalation of the protracted conflict in the past few days is the result of a “serious diplomatic fall”.

Karan Singh is attacking the government

“As a person who has been closely and personally and politically linked to Nepal for several decades, I must express my deep regret and dismay that Prime Minister Oli (from Nepal) has moved the country to what can only be described as an irreversible confrontation,” Singh said in a statement, “The attitude towards India despite the deep social, cultural, religious, economic and political relations between our two centuries-old countries.

“The consequences of a serious diplomatic breakdown”

Singh was dispatched by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as part of a special envoy to meet political leaders in Nepal to resolve disputes between neighboring countries. Singh has now attacked the Indian government for not resolving the dispute through talks at the foreign minister level and if necessary involving the foreign minister and prime minister. It is feared that the people of Nepal will bear the brunt of these escalating tensions.

“Although the conflict in question is long-standing, as I remember correctly, it was raised by Nepal in November last year. It is surprising that we did not take this seriously,” said the former union minister. “On the face of it, it appears that this was a serious diplomatic breakdown, and its consequences lie ahead.”