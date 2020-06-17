Photo copyright

One prominent surgeon said that NHS staff should be routinely tested for coronavirus twice a week.

Professor Derek Alderson, President of the Royal College of Surgeons, said it is vital to reassure staff that they do not inadvertently carry the virus.

But hospital confidence managers say they are still waiting for clarity on regular test plans.

The Department of Health and Social Welfare (DHSC) said it focuses on routine testing in care homes.

Professor Alderson was speaking at the Health Choice Committee meeting about the steps needed to restart and operate all NHS services.

“It is absolutely essential to restore the public’s confidence that we are able to test our employees regularly,” he said.

He added that the test procedure would be “pragmatic” “twice a week”, because it is known that the available tests were not ideal.

A study from the University of Bristol indicates that up to 30% of injuries can be missed with a single swab test – which gives the affected person a negative result.

As a result, scientists say, the negative result should not be treated as a guarantee.

“It will always be necessary to conduct multiple tests,” Professor Nikola Stone House, a virologist at the University of Leeds, told the BBC.

“In addition to the fine sampling challenges, you can be fine one day and get infected the next.”

Experts are concerned that symptoms may spread, as employees do not know they are infected, but they may still be able to pass the virus on to others.

The Department of Health and Social Welfare (DHSC) said it has the capacity to perform just over 200,000 diagnostic tests as of June 15.

However, only 75935 of these tests were performed.

“There is enough capacity, it must be directed only to those who need it most,” Professor Alderson said.

A staff test pilot scheme across 11 hospital trust funds was implemented more than a month ago, according to NHS Providers, who represent trust leaders.

“But we did not get results and there was no timetable,” said Saffron Cordieri, executive vice president.

“We have no idea when it will come up.”

She added that there is no system in place to conduct a weekly test for health workers that she estimates will reach more than 100,000 per day.

“It is a big issue if we want the NHS to get back on its feet,” Cordieri said.

The government said that care staff and residents could be tested even if they had no symptoms at the end of April, but had not adhered to testing NHS workers routinely.

A DHSC spokesman said the retest “will be guided by clinical advice on the relative priority and available test capacity”.

