Corona Virus: Social Media “Spreads Virus Conspiracy Theories”

YouTube has banned all conspiracy theorist videos that incorrectly link the symptoms of coronavirus with 5G networks





Unorganized social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube may pose a health risk to the UK as they spread conspiracy theories about coronaviruses.

This is the conclusion of a peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Psychiatry, which finds that people who get their news from social media sources are more likely to break down the rules of closure.

The research team from Kings College London suggests that news sites on social media may need to do more to organize misleading content.

“One wonders how long this situation can be allowed to continue while social media platforms continue to provide a global distribution mechanism for medical misinformation,” the report concludes.

The study analyzed surveys conducted across Britain in April and May this year.

People were asked if they believed a number of conspiracy theories related to Covidie 19: that the virus was made in the laboratory, that the authorities were manipulating death and infection numbers, or that symptoms were related to 5G radiation, or that there was no strong evidence of the virus even.

None of these theories have any basis in verifiable fact.

Those who believed that such plots were more likely to get their news from unorganized social media. For example, 56% of people who believe there is no solid evidence for coronaviruses get much of their information from Facebook, compared to 20% of those who reject conspiracy theory.

Sixty percent of those who think there is a link between 5G and Covid-19 get quite a bit or much of their knowledge about the virus from YouTube. Only 14% of those who reject the theory are regular YouTube users.

Dozens of attacks on communications equipment were reported during the epidemic





And 45% of people who believe Covid-19’s death is overrated by the authorities receive much of their news about the virus from Facebook, more than twice the 19% of non-believers who say the same thing.

“There was a strong positive correlation between the use of social media platforms as sources of knowledge about Covid-19 and one or more decades of conspiracy beliefs,” the study found. “YouTube had the strongest association with conspiracy beliefs, followed by Facebook.”

The research also found that people who left their home with potential Covid-19 symptoms were two or three times more likely than those who did not obtain information about the virus from Facebook or YouTube.

People who admitted they had visited family or friends at home were also more likely to get their information about coronaviruses from social media than those who stuck to the rules.

The researchers concluded that there is a strong link between belief in conspiracy theories about the virus and dangerous behavior during restrictions to prevent its spread.

The study concluded that “conspiracy beliefs work to prevent healthy preventive behaviors”, and “social media act as a vector for these beliefs.”

The report notes that when wrong information about Covid-19 was published by founder of conspiracy theory David Eck on ITV and the local London live TV station, the British Broadcasting Corporation Ofcom interfered.

ITV was told that Mr. Ike’s comments were “underestimated” and “the risk of undermining viewers’ confidence in advice from public authorities and scientific evidence. ” London Live has been approved because of its content “which is likely to cause significant harm to viewers”.

YouTube and Facebook have also deleted Mr. Icke’s official channels from their platforms and social networks and insist they have made efforts to keep fake news about the coronavirus under control.

The study will be pursued by those who believe that social media companies like Facebook and YouTube with Google owners must do more to control the spread of false information.