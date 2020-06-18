Corona Virus: The bank is pumping £ 100 billion into the British economy to help recover

Photo copyright

PA Media

The Bank of England will inject an additional 100 billion pounds into the British economy to help combat the “unprecedented” deflation caused by the Corona virus.

The bank’s policy makers voted 8-1 to increase the size of the bond-buying program.

However, they said, there is growing evidence that hitting the economy will be “less severe” than initially feared.

The bank’s monetary policy committee also kept interest rates at a record low of 0.1%.

The move comes just days after bank governor Andrew Bailey announced that policymakers are ready to take action after the economy suffered its biggest monthly contraction ever.

The British economy contracted by 20.4% in April, while official job data showed that the number of employees in the UK payroll fell by more than 600,000 between March and May.

The bank said that the latest indicators of economic activity indicate that the economy has started to rebound.

There was a rebound in consumer spending in May and June, while housing activity began to rise as well.

However, he warned that the outlook for the economy remains uncertain.

The minutes of the June monetary policy committee meeting in June said: “While recent demand and output data were not entirely negative as expected, other indications indicated greater risks about the potential for long-term damage to the economy from the epidemic.”