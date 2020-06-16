Coronary Virus: Job cut warning as 600,000 roles are closed

Photo copyright

Official figures indicate that the number of employees in the UK payroll has decreased by more than 600,000 between March and May.

Meanwhile, the number of people claiming job-related benefits – including the unemployed – rose by 126% to 2.8 million.

Early estimates reflect the effect of about six weeks after the close in which large parts of the UK were closed.

But economists say the full impact on employment will not be felt until the wage subsidy plans expire in October.

“The slowdown in the economy is now clearly hitting the labor market, especially in terms of hours of work,” said Jonathan Atho, National Statistical Deputy for Economic Statistics at the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

Francis Ogrady, Secretary-General of the Trade Union Congress, said the job market is “on high alert”.

“We need strong action now to stop permanent economic damage.”

Separate figures released by HMRC on Tuesday showed that a total of 9.1 million workers pay their wages through the government lease program – more than a quarter of the workforce.

This explains why the UK official unemployment rate for the three months to April stabilized at 3.9%.

However, the Office for National Statistics said that the total number of weekly working hours in that period decreased to 959.9 million – a record low of 94.2 million, or 9%, from the previous year.

There was a record drop in vacancies between March and May to 476,000 – down 342,000 from the previous quarter – indicating the worst in the future.

‘Too terrible’

Capital economist Ruth Gregory said it is “very clear” that the job market has weakened significantly.

“Despite the apparent stabilization of the actual unemployment rate, labor market data was still very poor. Certainly some of this will begin to filter to the actual unemployment numbers as the government employment leave program was terminated from August.”

Tej Parekh, chief economist at the Institute of Managers, agreed that “the leave program still impedes the bulk of the job losses, but unemployment is likely to rise in the coming months.”

“I applied for more than 100 jobs.”

Kylie Renex has never struggled to find work before. Human Resources Director Essex was earning approximately £ 40,000 working in the education sector before her resignation in March, fearing her role would be in danger.

Since then she applied for dozens of jobs, but has had little interest from employers.

“As my date approaches, my coronavirus has raised its ugly head,” she says. “I would like to say that I applied for more than 100 jobs and did not have many reconnections.”

Now 34-year-old has found herself dependent on subsidy payments for the first time in her life, and expects to return to her parents when her rental period ends later in the summer.

The poorest regions are the most affected

Although the economy gradually reopened, some economists believed that unemployment could reach 10% later in 2020 as social divergence rules remain in effect and consumers limit their spending.

The Institute for Employment Studies (IES), a non-political think-tank, noted that the number of job benefit claims has risen 1.6 million since March – a faster rate, he says, during the Great Depression of 1929.

She said eight people out of work are currently pursuing every vacancy in the UK – up from just two before the crisis.

“If the public health crisis begins to decline, today numbers show that the unemployment crisis has just begun,” said Tony Wilson, director of the Immigration and Immigration Service.

“It is also clear that this crisis is hurting many of the poorest regions – where coastal cities and former industrial areas are experiencing particularly large increases in unemployment.”

Among the UK’s hardest hit areas, IES said:

Blackpool, where one in every eight residents claims employment benefits

Seconds in Kent, where the rate is one in eleven

And Birmingham, where the rate is also one in eleven.

In normal times, the employment rate tells you most of what you need to know about jobs.

But this is not an ordinary atmosphere.

With the dumping system that keeps working people, if they don’t work, we have to look elsewhere to get a picture of what’s going on.

It’s like building a panorama, but with chunks of different squares: surveys, payroll data, advertised jobs, three-month trends and even looking at changes from week to week.

The image you build is different from the main hiring number, but perhaps not surprisingly: severe pressure on jobs during closure.

A large group of companies announced job cuts as the economy contracted sharply due to the epidemic, and chose not to dump these workers instead. Examples include:

The restaurant group, which owns Frankie and Penny, expects to cut the number of workers to 3,000

The UK’s largest dealer, Travis Perkins, is planning to cut about 2,500 jobs, or 9% of its workforce.

British Airways, which expects 12,000 jobs to be abolished

BP, which is cutting 10,000 jobs worldwide

And British gas owner Centrica, which cuts 5,000 jobs.

The main quarterly employment and unemployment numbers hardly changed, as all unknown workers are considered to have jobs.

The vacation scheme has worked to suppress unemployment and protect livelihoods so far. The true test of its performance is what is happening now.

The test will be whether these jobs will remain where taxpayers ’pay support is reduced. It requires the government to inject as much confidence as possible in the minds of employers facing uncertainty and declining bank balances.

But an additional rescue package and employment support would also be needed. The balance of work with the epidemic remains as sensitive as ever. As one government minister said: “We need to restart the economy, without restarting the virus.”

Last week, the Office for National Statistics revealed that the UK economy contracted by 20.4% in April – the largest monthly contraction recorded – as the country spent its first full month in a state of closure.

This is three times greater than the downturn in the economic downturn from 2008 to 2009.

Meanwhile, the latest figures from HMRC indicate that over a quarter of the UK workforce gets 80% of their monthly wages, up to £ 2,500, paid by the government, while they are temporarily out of work. Their employer, who chooses whether to pay workers or not, can increase the remaining 20% ​​if he so desires.

The Treasury also said that there are 2.6 million claims for support grants from self-employed workers.

“Today’s numbers have begun to show the impact of Covid-19 on our economy, but our media plan, grants, loans and tax cuts have protected thousands of companies and millions of jobs, providing us with a cure,” said Employment Secretary Mimis Davis.

“Our network of job coaches has already moved across the country to support job seekers across sectors and their match with employers who are recruiting. By responding to the needs of communities across the UK, they will be at the heart of our revival and renewal.”