Coronavirus: A 1 billion pound container education fund for England students

Photo copyright

PA Media

The Prime Minister announced a £ 1billion financing to help England children catch up with what they missed during school closings.

The most disadvantaged students will be able to reach teachers with a £ 350m program during the next school year.

Primary and secondary schools will receive an additional £ 650 million to spend on individual or group education for any students they think they need.

School principals welcomed the money, but said more details were needed.

Boris Johnson said the fund will help school principals provide what students need.

He thanked the teachers, child care workers and support staff for their efforts during the epidemic, and said he was “determined to do everything in his power” to bring all children back to school starting in September.

“We will present plans for how this will happen as soon as possible,” he said.

However, first-year providers and colleges from 16 to 19 years old are not included in the plans.

There was no mention of the summer plans to help students get back on track with the start of the fall semester.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said the funding package would bring reform and protect “a generation of children from the effects of this epidemic.”

Schools across the UK were closed on March 20. Aside from the children of the main workers, most of the children have not gone to school since then and will only enter class after the summer vacation.

Children in kindergarten, reception, first year and sixth year began returning to primary schools in England, and about 10 and 12 students returned to secondary schools and colleges this week.

Schools in Wales will reopen at the end of June, with only a third of pupils in the class at any time, while schools in Scotland are preparing to reopen on August 11.

The social distance in schools has been halved to 1 meter (just over 3 feet) in Northern Ireland, as ministers aim to reopen schools entirely on August 24.

The Labor Party said that the ministers should form a task force that includes unions, scientific and health experts to help all students return to school safely as soon as possible.

The shadow education minister, Rebecca Long Bailey, said the plans “lack details and appear to be a small part of the support” needed and called for a “detailed national education plan to re-educate children and their health on the right track.”

Keep the wealthy

The subsidized National Teaching Program plans have been developed with a group of social mobility organizations and academics led by the Educational Endowment Fund (EEF), a charity.

The European Education Foundation (EEF) has said that so far, access to private lessons has been the prerogative of wealthy families – but this is no longer the case because schools will be able to request subsidized lessons.

However, individual schools are expected to pay 25% of teaching costs in the first year, or from their share of £ 650 million in the additional funding that is provided to them as part of this package.

“Teaching is a catch-up approach backed by the strongest evidence,” said the foundation’s CEO, Professor Becky Francis.

“Long-term response”

The move was described as an enormous opportunity to make long-term change.

The secretary general of the Association of School and University Leaders, Jeff Barton, welcomed the investment, saying it would help support the work the schools are already doing to catch up with students.

But he pointed out that the investment is expected to be spent on teaching, rather than leaving it to the chief teacher to make the decision.

He also expressed concern about the lack of investment for the sixth figures.

“As has always been the case, we believe that the devil will be in the details and wait for more information,” he said.

David Hughes, CEO of the College Association, said that college teenagers deserve support for catching up like all other age groups and that it is “indefensible” to overlook them.

Bill Watkin, chief executive of the Sixth Model College Association, said it would be “totally unjustified” to exclude the sixth Model students from the package.

Neil Leach, chief executive of the Early Years Alliance, said the government’s decision not to include “begging beliefs” in pre-school.

Secretary-General of the National Association of Head of Teachers Paul Whitman said he was glad that the ministers had listened to calls for a long-term response, rather than quick short-term reforms.

“This is a lot of money,” Whitman said, but he also warned that there was still a lot of detail still to be worked on.

