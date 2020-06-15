Coronavirus: an evening update with shops reopening, and the England Star makes school meals free

Here are five things you need to know about coronavirus outbreaks on Monday evening. We will have another update for you on Tuesday morning.

1. Long lines with shops reopening

Some shoppers waited more than an hour at retailers such as Primark, TK Maxx and Foot Locker as unnecessary businesses opened in England for the first time in three months. The number of subscribers to High Streets and Malls increased 42% from the previous week, but is still less than the same time last year. Retailers have taken familiar safety measures in supermarkets, such as hillside plastic screens and 2m floor markers in the queue. Summer clothes and handbags were among the things that shoppers we talked to at Milton Keynes picked up. Meanwhile, hotels and bars in Northern Ireland can be opened from July 3.

2. English star Rashford makes school meals free of charge

Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford wrote an open letter calling on the government to rescind its decision to stop providing free school meal vouchers during the summer. The 22-year-old, who grew up in poverty and raised 20 million pounds to feed people during the epidemic, said it was “written from the heart.” Some families told the BBC that they would “leave zero” if the voucher plan for England stopped.

3. Review the base of two million due dates in “weeks”

Downing Street said a review of the 2 million social divergence base, amid calls from hospitality companies to scale it down, would be completed “in the coming weeks.” But the prime minister’s spokesman could not confirm that he would be ready before bars and restaurants in England reopened on July 4. The hospitality industry says it is a “matter of survival”, but scientists say a million meters is more dangerous for the virus to spread.

4. Call the police to stop the protests

After another weekend of protests, ordinary police officers called on the Home Secretary to be “unambiguous” that demonstrations were not allowed in England and Wales during the epidemic. John Apter, the head of the police union, said the right to protest was important, but “we are not in normal times.” On the other hand, the police in Manchester said it was “almost impossible” to prevent thousands of people from gathering in the illegal delirium.

5. Organizers cancel the Great North Run program

The North Great Run race was canceled after the organizers said they couldn’t find a way forward in September while complying with the social distance. More than 55,000 runners were to take part in the 40th annual marathon from Newcastle to South Shields. Brendan Foster, the race’s founder, said the cancellation was “devastating” and would have been the biggest event for mass participation in Britain.

