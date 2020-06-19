Coronavirus: Bicycle stores have told me that my order will not arrive until 2021

Photo copyright

Toilet rolls. Hand sanitizer. spaghetti. Flour. Some elements such as gold dust became during the coronavirus pandemic – highlighting what we deem necessary in our daily lives.

And since people across the UK are venturing out to farther away to play sports, or return to the workplace while avoiding public transportation, bicycles are one of the newest items people struggle to get.

Teacher Saskia Brett was forced to give up any hopes of a trip to foreign soil this summer affected by the coronavirus – but dreamed of getting her bike and exploring the world around her.

There are plenty of sights to taste at a comfortable cycling distance in her home in Bristol – but first she was twenty-six years old needing to buy a bike and soon found that this task was more difficult than any homework assignment she assigned to high school students.

Because she plans to follow the government’s advice and join those who rely on the power of the pedal to get to work and return from work when her school is reopened, Saskia plans to enroll in the duty cycle program, which allows employees to purchase tax-free bicycles and equipment.

“I finally had a bullet and thought, well, maybe also – there’s a lot of money to save and I have time [to cycle a lot]Says “.

Saskia, who was working from home during the closure, “really looking” for cycling to school in September. It will be an easy 10-minute pedal down the city’s famous Park Street in the morning of autumn – and is also keen on the prospect of a “slightly more painful” uphill return trip. “I got my first course now and it didn’t fall out, so it’s all good.”

So the language teacher began searching for bikes to buy in mid-May, but the search quickly became “frustrating”.

When I contacted the various different bike stores around Bristol – some big brands like Trek and some small independent stores – they all said either “It has been completely sold out and we’re not going to get any additional inventory this year” or “Don’t know when we’ll have a new shipment for this model” Appointed, “she says.

The recent surge in demand has caused Trek to sell 2020 models of most of its bikes earlier than expected. It provided 2021 models for pre-order, but customer service staff told the BBC: “If you’re going to place a pre-order now, stock is likely to arrive in January.”

Scramble late at night

Saskia surrendered to a trek, and found a “really good value” bike on the website of the French sports retailer Decathlon.

She added her to her basket on the internet and spent some time researching other items, such as inner tubes and a cycling jersey. But when she went out, an error message appeared – the limited capacity for the number of bikes available on that day was reached, so she was unable to complete her order.

“You asked me to log in again at 11 pm [when] Reset the counter. So I did that two nights in a row, without luck – I was sold out right away. ”

She took her search elsewhere and after finding any suitable bikes in stock on Wiggle, Rutland Cycling or Halfords, Saskia finally managed to order one from Evans Cycles.

Four weeks after ordering the bike, Saskia was finally informed that she was ready to receive. “Whether it’s normal, I don’t know – but my intuition is that this particular time makes it really hard.”

Saskia’s true intuition; Bicycle stores around the country have struggled to keep pace with what many have described as “unprecedented” demand.

Bicycles association executive director Steve Garridis says that preliminary figures from across the UK industry show that bicycle sales of less than £ 500 have been “particularly strong” since the close – as well as for products like home turbo trainers.

Peter Skelton, of the Cycles UK bike chain, says the entire industry has “become out of control” by increasing bicycle demand and that most UK distributors have run out of any bicycles less than £ 1,000.

When she was told about Saskia’s experience using her site, Decathlon said she was “working really hard to find solutions” after “too much demand” for many of her bikes.

Peter Lazarus, the company’s cycling chief, said he was “expecting death and depression” for his company when the epidemic forced her to close all of its stores worldwide, relying on online sales only.

But after March 23, when the UK entered the closure, “there was a fundamental shift like someone who lit the light” – sales rose.

In the short term, the company suffered because some factories temporarily closed, which affected the ability of Decathlon to handle an “exceptional rise” in demand. Online bike sales in May more than doubled compared to last year. “You can’t expect 200% growth, that’s impossible,” says Peter.

He said that Decathlon production was “increasing” now, so that by July, low to mid-range bikes would return “to availability.”

“I had to order parts of the Netherlands”

Peter says people’s urgent desire to repair “dead bicycles” that were collecting dust before the shutdown has contributed to a five-fold increase in spare parts sales in May, compared to May 2019 – “the biggest growth we’ve ever had.”

The boom in demand for spare parts has been a key in Claudia Watts’ work, a data environment scientist who uses her time sailing to do some manual work on her old bike.

The 57-year-old, who lives on Dogs Island in East London, hasn’t used her bike much since she broke her nose in London more than 10 years ago.

But when the closure rules required that people only be practiced near the house, Claudia decided that it would be easier to maintain the social distance on the bike than walking. “I live on a really busy pedestrian walkway with a lot of people passing, it’s very narrow. I thought the bike would take me a little further. You can go further and see more.”

The old bike recovered from the garage and was “a bit suspicious” about her condition, as she had been gathering dust for some time. It looked “good” but it was “completely covered.”

After thorough cleaning, degreasing and re-lubrication, Claudia proceeded to repair two perforated tires.

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Transport Minister Grant Chapps said that social distancing will be easier in public transport if more people walk or ride a bike

She couldn’t find the replacement tires you needed in stock on any UK website, so she ended up ordering – along with some inner tubes – from the Netherlands.

Claudia was really surprised that it took only a few days for Dutch delivery to arrive at the end of April, amid the epidemic peak when many supply chains and delivery services were suffocating due to backlog of orders.

While people like Saskia and Claudia patiently wait for deliveries, others have taken tougher measures to get their hands on a bike. An insurance company reported 46% increase in bike theft claims In the first seven weeks of closure, compared to the same period last year.

One of the victims of bike theft is Lucy Stikland, a physiotherapist who helps coronavirus patients recover after returning home from the hospital.

The 26-year-old said she felt “violated” when she realized her bike had been stolen while purchasing food from Sainsbury’s in Brixton, south London, on her way back from work.

She started cycling at work every day after her car broke down. She tried to avoid contacting people throughout the shutdown period, due to concerns about the “really exposed” patients she was working with – so she decided not to fix the car.

Fortunately for Lucy, she managed to borrow a bike from her friend’s brother. She wanted to be able to return it but was unable to find an alternative.

Companies like Brompton Bikes, Buzzbike And the Green Trips Initiative She launched all plans to give or lend bicycles to NHS workers during the epidemic – but none were available when Lucy inquired.

Lucy was also looking for a deal in the Gumtree and Facebook Marketplace – “but those for sale in London are going too fast.” She said friends told her that you should be “ready” for bike ads on used sites, and that bikes would be sold within half an hour of the ads being posted. She added, “They are all cutting very quickly.”

For now, Lucy will simply have to keep trying. But with the government pumping money into cycling and walking infrastructure to encourage people to avoid public transport, bicycles are likely to maintain a state of gold dust for some time now.