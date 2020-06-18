Coronavirus: “Fascist” reports in Leicester and Clichyton

Comment on the photo

Coronavirus outbreaks have been reported in Leicester and at a meat processing plant in Yorkshire.

About 25% of Leofester confirmed cases of 194 Covid-19 have been reported in the past two weeks, according to official figures.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said officials were working hard to track down those affected.

Meanwhile, a number of confirmed cases have been reported at Cooper’s Cleckheaton plant, a supplier of Asda stores.

The Leicester City Public Health Director said the numbers – 658 in the past two weeks – were “relatively small” but worrying.

Evan Brown said that the city suffers from high levels of health conditions such as diabetes, “deprivation pockets and a very large number of black and Asian residents and ethnic minorities.”

He said: “We know that these factors unite to form a group of the population most at risk and most susceptible to coronavirus.”

Although the rules for closures have been relaxed, Brown warned that the country was still in a pandemic.

“The outbreak is now in parts of Leicester” and officials are working hard to track those affected, Hankook told the Downing Street daily press conference.

He also mentioned another group of cases in Kirkles, West Yorkshire.

Thursday evening, Asda said it would temporarily shut down the meat processing plant.

She said in a statement: “Once we learned that some of our Kober colleagues might have Covid-19, we quickly responded and worked cooperatively with the local authority and public health in England to test all colleagues.

“We also voluntarily closed the site to protect colleagues and prevent any further transmission.

Fellows who need self-isolation will receive a full wage, and we aim to reopen the facility early next week.

Matt Hancock announced that there was an “outbreak” in Leicester





The way the news was published by Mr. Hancock sparked criticism from some Labor lawmakers.

“She was very disappointed,” said Tracy Braben, a deputy from Batley and Spen, which includes the location of the meat processing plant in Cleckheaton, as the health minister announced the outbreak at the daily conference, claiming that she had “instilled anxiety” if she was upright.

She added that the matter was “incredibly neglected” and the risk of “causing terror among the local communities.”

Huddersfield MP Barry Sherman tweeted that the ad had also drowned him.

at TweetKirklis Council public health director Rachel Spencer Henshall said that there have been a number of positive cases of Covid-19 in the workplace in the region.

She said the authority provided support to managers and employees to reduce further transmission, and offered a test to employees.

Mr. Hancock praised local authorities and public health officials for doing a “great job.”

Earlier, workers at two food processing plants in Wales appeared to have tested positive for coronavirus.

Why does coronavirus infect many meat processing plants?

Analysis by David Shackman, Science Editor

Anywhere, the cold, humidity and indoors are the perfect environment for coronaviruses to thrive.

It stays better on cold surfaces, especially if there is no dry breeze to get rid of moisture or any ultraviolet light from the sun to kill.

Add to this the challenges of social walk-away on a crowded production line, along with loud machines that compel employees to raise their voices.

Researchers know that situations in which people sing – or have to scream – increase their chances of being exposed to the virus to others nearby.

According to Professor Callum Simple, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Liverpool and a government advisor, meat processing plants could be “the ideal environment for a virus on the surface and on the air”.

