Coronavirus: Morning update as a 2 meter rule for review

Here are five things you need to know about coronavirus outbreak Sunday morning. We will have another update for you on Monday.

1. Review the base of the ten meters

There will be a review of the UK government advice that requires people to stay 2 meters (6 feet) from others. Boris Johnson made the decision to review the base after widespread appeals that it should be canceled to help the economy, as companies in the hospitality sector said they would not be able to make a profit with distance. The government hopes the review will report by July 4, when pubs and restaurants in England can be opened as soon as possible.

2. Delaying return to school as a “national disaster”

Leading psychologists have written an open letter to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, saying the delay in bringing children and adolescents back to school is a “national disaster” and endangers their mental health. Experts warn of “lifelong consequences for them and society”, and they ask Mr. Williamson to allow children and youth to play together and return to school as soon as possible.

3. The principal of the high school describes her reopening plan

Another batch of pupils in England will start returning to school on Monday – those in the 10 and 12 years who have the prospect of getting a GCSE and looming A-Levels. High school principals have extensive plans on how to make them work. A school principal in Dartmoor explains what it will look like in her school. “This will be how the supermarket feels – when you go to a supermarket for the first time with car park queues,” she says.

4. “Living on my own was a very lonely time”

Millions of people living alone in England and the NI were allowed to see their loved ones for the first time on Saturday, after new rules allowing social bubbles with another family. (You can read about her here, as well as watch the moment when her grandchildren embraced her grandchildren after weeks apart). But that is not the case in Wales, and people are starting to struggle. “For the past three months, the only thing I have touched is the dog,” says one 71-year-old, while people share their experiences of loneliness.

5. How will shopping be?

On Monday, it will also see non-core stores open in England for the first time since the close. (At NI, stores actually opened on Friday, while they’re still closed in Wales and Scotland). But retailers have to follow strict safety guidelines and can face enforcement notices if they breach them. HMV and JD Sports tell the BBC about the changes it made here, while BBC business correspondent Szu Ping Chan visited a store in London to preview the scene which shoppers will be waiting for:

And don’t forget …

… public transit coverage will be mandatory in England from Monday – here is an explanation of the new guidelines.

