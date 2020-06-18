Coronavirus: They’ve worked for years, but they’re still missing their leave

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Leanne Dobson’s dental therapist is protected and unable to work

The UK government was paying the wages of nearly nine million workers unable to do their jobs due to a coronary virus outbreak. But how is the life of hundreds of thousands of people who cannot work and get no money?

“It’s just pits,” says Angela, 48-year-old manager of a Manchester jewelry store. “Surprisingly, you’ve been working for many years, paying taxes, and there’s a little help.”

Angela started her new job on March 16, just one week before closing unnecessary retailers due to coronaviruses.

When the government announced its vacation program – employees paid up to 80% of their salary, which covers wages of up to £ 2,500 per month – it was not covered, because it only applies to people who have been on their job since at least 28 February,

Chancellor Rishi Sonak later extended the leave to people who started work on March 19th – but that didn’t help Angela because the business owner didn’t put her details through HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) by that date.

Instead, she gets a JSA allowance of just over 300 pounds a month – about a sixth of her natural income. JSA ends in eight weeks.

Angela and her partner, a self-employed superficial worker with unequal earnings at the moment, have bills of £ 850 per month for payment, and when the payment holiday ends, the mortgage is £ 450 per month.

“Someone could have started my business a few days before me, as I had never worked before in his life, and he still had a full rental payment of 80% of their wages,” she says. “And I don’t get anything, because I’ve paid taxes for years. It’s ridiculous.”

Many shops have reopened, but Angela has not

“With jewelry, we must be in close contact with people,” she says. “We have to look and see if things suit or suit people. Customers choose important things, such as their child’s first bracelet or their engagement ring.”

She is now discharged, she is applying for other jobs, and she has no idea when the jewelry will reopen and whether she can return.

“There’s nothing I can say or do that makes it better,” Angela adds.

A report issued by the House of Commons treasury committee this week said more than a million people are losing payments for coronavirus.

This was often due to the unfortunate timing of the start of work or the employer’s choice of timing for submitting payroll papers to HMRC.

She said the government also failed to help those who became self-employed during the past year and those whose companies had annual business profits in excess of 50,000 pounds.

Independents and short-term workers also suffer.

Emma, ​​29 years old in props and interior designer from Redditch and Worcestershire, has been registered as freelance workers since December last year. Before that, I worked full time in a company for a year.

She was about to start building models for a museum when the project halted the project. Her position means that she cannot apply for leave or pay a self-employment income support system of £ 7,500.

“My only choice is to get Reversion loan,“But this means more debt, which I don’t want to pay, as I also have to pay my tax bill by next January,” says Emma. “It’s really frustrating. Even if I get a job now, there is a delay before I get paid.”

Emma and her boyfriend pay rent and bills worth about £ 1,000 a month, and much of her work involves providing specific designs and models for summer music festivals, which have been canceled.

“There is a big payment gap and a lot of people fall into it,” she says. “In a really difficult time for everyone, this is not good for your mental health.”

Simon Jones, 62, a exam observer from South London, canceled his summer job. As a public sector worker who works only during exam periods, with short-term PAYE contracts, he is not eligible for gross payments.

Similar contracts are often used in industries such as television and theater.

“It is desperate for many people who depend on doing this work every year,” he says. “There are 15 of us at the school where I work. It’s not just exams. There are a lot of jobs to do more than that.”

Jones, who has a high-school son and a daughter at university, is particularly afraid of losing young workers.

“There is something that needs to be done to ensure that people can earn a living and not lose many years’ experience.”

The Treasury says its “fast, targeted” and “generous” payments during the epidemic helped millions of workers and companies.

But the commission’s report highlighting this issue, while admitting that the government “acted on a spectacular scale and pace,” said it must do more to help those “prohibited from support.”