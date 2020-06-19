Credit industries have become a net debt-free company

On Thursday, Karnataka celebrates Mask Day to create awareness

India’s Reliance Industries Ltd. has said it has been cleared of net debt after raising more than 1.69 trillion rupees ($ 22.15 billion) in the past few weeks through equity sales in its digital arm and rights issue.

Global investor investments in technology and ‘rights issue’ have made Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) a net debt-free company. Accordingly, RIL raised more than Rs. 168,818 crore in just 58 days. The company’s net debt was Rs. 161,035 crore on March 31, 2020.

The transaction value will be approximately Rs 5,32,466 crore.IANS

As a result, it has now emerged as a net debt-free company. “I have fulfilled my promise to shareholders to make Reliance Net debt-free ahead of our original date of March 31, 2021,” RIL chief Mukesh Ambani said in a statement.

According to the statement, Jio Platforms has now announced an investment of Rs. 115,63.95 crore by major international investors. Besides, it raised Rs. 53,124.20 crore via “Rights Issue”. The company said that the raised share capital has no precedence globally in such a short time.

“Both are also unprecedented in the history of Indian companies and have set new standards,” the company said in a statement. “It is even more attractive that this was achieved in light of a global closure due to the pandemic of COVID-19.”

Besides selling the stake to BP at JV Petroleum and Retail, the total financing increase exceeds Rs 1.75 crore, according to the company.