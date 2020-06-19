Daria breaks up with Judy, starring Tracy Ellis Ross lands in Comedy Central

The character from the popular animated series “Daria” from the nineties “Daria” started appearing on Comedy Central.
“Judy” will star Tracee Ellis Ross as the voice of the brilliant, sometimes sarcastic character that viewers first met as a student and friend of Daria Morgendorffer in the phantom Lawndale High.
She captures the new series as Jodie graduates from college and enters into a complex world.
“What did Daria do to show how modest high school for the tenth generation would do” Judy “to explore the trials and tribulations of the first job for a new generation. The series would abandon the workplace culture, General Z is struggling with, the trick of social media and more,” according to a press release. “Through empowering topics based on gender, race, exploration of privileges and a sense of humor, Judy will highlight the personal and professional issues that black women face today.”
“Daria” ran for five seasons from 1997 to 2002 on MTV and was a result of the “Beavis and Butthead” franchise.
Addressing key issues including race, gender, class and identity through the lens of her main violent character, Daria has been considered by cultural critics as a favorite fictional feminist who helped shape a generation of women.
Ross, best known for playing Rainbow Johnson on the massive ABC “Black-ish” comedy, also works as an executive producer for the new series created by writer “Insecure” and co-producer Grace Edwards.
MTV Studios produces.
