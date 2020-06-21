Digangana Suryavanshi: “Miley Cyrus inspired me to practice yoga” [Exclusive]

Adah Sharma cannot be stopped

Getting an hourglass figure for Bollywood actors has become an mandate. From heart to pilates to yoga, actors performed various forms of exercise as part of their routine. Since the outbreak of the epidemic, we have witnessed an escalation of stress and anxiety cases, it is not easy to stay at home for three months and have a balanced head. Over the years, we have seen Bipasha Basu, Sushmita Sen, Shilpa Shetty Kundra among others practicing yoga in their daily lives. And joining the bandwagon is the popular actress Digangana Suryavanshi.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2020, International Business Times, India, She spoke exclusively to the actress Digangana Suryavanshi who shared the actress how yoga changed her life and made her quieter during quarantine.

Excerpts from the conversation

How many years have you practiced yoga?

I recently started doing yoga while closing. Before practicing yoga, I was only doing weight training but frankly, yoga and yoga worked great for me.

How did yoga change your life?

I’ve seen a huge positive change in my strength, endurance, and flexibility … I’m glad I started Yoga.

what is it ‘Asanas Do regularly?

Pranayam, Chakrasan, Vriksasana are my favorites and I make sure to do it regularly.

How many hours do you devote to yoga?

Honestly, about forty minutes, and then I keep aerobic exercise.

When you shoot, how do you keep up with your workout regimen?

I like exercising before filming, but sometimes the schedule is very tight. But then I somehow managed to post-workout filming.

What are the most difficult forms of yoga?

To my knowledge, Ashtanga will be! But it is also subjective.

Stress and anxiety are something we all deal with. How does yoga help calm your mind? Which Asana is best for relieving stress and anxiety in the street?

Before starting to practice yoga, be sure to do an Anulom Vilom. I think Pranayam is her best. Really soothing!

Who is the actor who inspired you to practice yoga?

You must be Miley Cyrus! I’ve followed her since the days of Hannah Montana, and of course her music too.

A healthy diet and balanced diet does not require a particular day. Follow a disciplined routine to strengthen your immunity and keep diseases in a critical situation.

We wish you a happy and healthy International Day of Yoga!