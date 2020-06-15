Digvijaya Singh booked to share the edited video of Shivraj Singh Chauhan; Deleted now

Three-story building collapses into a canal in West Bengal

A case has been filed against former Prime Minister Madhya Pradesh and prominent conference leader Digvijaya Singh for allegedly sharing a video clip edited to current Prime Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Twitter.

A delegation of BJP leaders filed a complaint with the Crime Branch Sunday evening and the complaint said that Singh posted a video on his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon.

Former Madhya Pradesh Prime Minister and prominent conference leader Digvijaya Singh describes Buloma’s terrorist attack as an accident.Reuters

What was the video?

The video reads in Hindi, “The liquor stores are open but closed in temples and religious places. My great uncle, let them drink as much as possible.” Bharatiya Janata Party leaders said in a police complaint, during the Kamal Nath government in January this year, Chauhan opposed the government’s liquor policy and the opening of liquor stores in rural areas.

They claimed that Chauhan shared a 2.19-minute video clip on Twitter, which was converted by Singh and his partners and compressed in nine seconds. After that, the Congress leader posted it from his personal handle on Twitter. “This was done to tarnish the image of the BJP government and the Prime Minister,” said BJP leaders.

Shivraj Singh Chauhan

The additional superintendent of the police (crime branch) Nishal Jhara said that on Sunday evening, the former minister and MLA Vishwas Sarang, former minister Umashankar Gupta, MLA Krishna Gaur, Rameshwar Sharma etc. submitted a written complaint to the police.

Video evidence has also been provided in the pen drive. He said that flight information was provided against Singh in this case. According to the police, the Social Media Watch cell registered a separate case against a person under various sections of the IT Adaptive Video Act. Police said that those who retweet Digvijaya Singh’s tweet were also booked.