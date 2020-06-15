Dolly Parton statues instead of confederate monuments is what some want

Change.org Petition Alex Parsons started it saying: “Tennessee full of statues that perpetuate Confederate officers.”

The petition stated: “History should not be forgotten, but we do not need to glorify those who do not deserve our praise.” “Instead, let us honor the real Tennessee champion, Dolly Parton.”

The national debate over the Confederate monuments resumed, with issues of race and racism taking center stage after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police.

Parsons shared a recent update on the petition, “While the idea of ​​replacing all of those monuments with the latest Dolly Parton may sound funny, the history of those monuments is nothing but”