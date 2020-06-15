Dolly Parton statues instead of confederate monuments is what some want

The petition stated: “History should not be forgotten, but we do not need to glorify those who do not deserve our praise.” “Instead, let us honor the real Tennessee champion, Dolly Parton.”
The national debate over the Confederate monuments resumed, with issues of race and racism taking center stage after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police.
Parsons shared a recent update on the petition, “While the idea of replacing all of those monuments with the latest Dolly Parton may sound funny, the history of those monuments is nothing but”
He wrote, “The vast majority of these traces of the Confederacy were built in direct opposition to the reconstruction and civil rights movements of the early twentieth, sixties and seventies.” “The memorials of the Confederacy were aimed, in part, at blocking the terrorism required to overthrow the reconstruction, intimidating politically African Americans and isolating them from the mainstream of public life.”
Instead, Parsons wrote, he prefers to honor Barton – whose “benevolent heart has undoubtedly changed the world for the better.”
“From the Dollywood Foundation that has provided books and scholarships to millions of American children, to the millions of dollars it has donated to dozens of organizations like the Red Cross and COVID-19 research centers, Dolly Parton has done more for this country and this petition was more than Confederate officers had hoped to take away.”
“As a Tennessee, I get sick that there are traces of our state celebrating historical racist figures who did evil things. Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forest were two people in our state’s history and they should be treated like this.”
Parsons’ petition had obtained more than 5,500 signatures as of Monday noon. CNN reached out to Parton representatives for comment.